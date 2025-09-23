Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets Rs. 53000 off in Flipkart sale

Flipkart’s one of the biggest sales of the year is live with some exciting deals and offers on electronics products like smartphones, home appliances, soundbars, laptops, and others. However, if you are looking for flagship products, then what’s better than buying a foldable phone? Last year, Google launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, making a bold statement in the foldable market with a unique design and powerful features. Now, during the Flipkart sale, the foldable is available at a huge discounted price, allowing buyers to own a folding phone at a reasonable price. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here’s how you can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at around Rs. 1 Lakh during the Flipkart sale.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price during Flipkart sale

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is originally priced at Rs. 1,72,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Now, during Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available at just Rs. 1,19,999, giving buyers Rs. 53,000 off.

Alongside the Flipkart sale discount, the e-commerce giant is also offering bank and exchange bonuses, allowing buyers to further reduce the price of the foldable. With a discount, buyers can avail 5% cashback on Flipkart SBI Credit Card and Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card of up to Rs. 4000. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 60800 off with the exchange offer, and get an additional Rs. 5000 exchange bonus for selected models. Therefore, with offers and exchange deals, buyers can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at under Rs. 1 Lakh.

Why should you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch Super Actua Flex LTPO OLED and a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The foldable is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear panel that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, 10.8MP telephoto lens with 20x Super Res Zoom. It has a dual selfie camera, a 10MP Dual PD camera placed on an outer screen and a 10MP Dual PD camera on an inner screen. For a lasting performance, it also features a 4650mAh battery.