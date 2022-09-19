Home / Technology / Grand Theft Auto 6 leak shows gameplay footage of robberies, gun battle: Report

technology
Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:06 AM IST

The much-anticipated GTA VI is estimated to rake in $3.5 billion of bookings during launch and an average of $2 billion annually, the report quoted Bank of America. The last Grand Theft Auto was released in 2013 and attained massive popularity.

Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular video games.&nbsp;(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

In one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, the much-anticipated sixth version of popular video game series Grand Theft Auto has been leaked online. A hacker released dozens of authentic videos from GTA VI, which includes robberies, gun battles and driving, on a message board, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the hacker also posted a message seeking a deal and asked game developer Rockstar Games or parent company Take Two to negotiate with them.

According to gaming website PCGamers, the hacker named ‘teapotuberhacker’ posted 90 videos of what it claims to sourced from the test build of the sixth version. The screenshots of the clips have gone viral and are been shared on Twitter, Reddit and elsewhere.

The new version features a playable female protagonist for the first time in the game series and is set in a fictional version of Miami.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also confirmed the leak through his tweet. “Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games”, he tweeted.

“To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it'll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while”, he added.

The much-anticipated GTA VI is estimated to rake in $3.5 billion of bookings during launch and an average of $2 billion annually, the report quoted Bank of America.

The last Grand Theft Auto was released in 2013 and attained massive popularity. According to report, the sixth version has been under development since 2014.

gaming
