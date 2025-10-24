How to always keep your Apple Watch on the watch face instead of auto-launching apps

If you’ve ever raised your wrist expecting to see your favourite watch face, only to find a random app or Smart Stack instead, you’re not alone. With the arrival of watchOS 10, Apple added support for Live Activities and expanded auto-launching behaviours for certain apps. While convenient for quick updates, they can sometimes get in the way of simply checking the time. Fortunately, there are ways to keep your Apple Watch focused on the watch face whenever you glance at it. With these tweaks, your Apple Watch will stay focused on its core purpose

Turn Off Auto-Launching Live Activities

Live Activities on Apple Watch act like real-time widgets, showing updates such as sports scores or food delivery progress without sending multiple notifications. However, they can automatically replace your watch face while active.

To disable this behaviour:

-Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

-Tap General, then select Auto-Launch.

-Open Live Activities Settings at the top.

From here, you can disable auto-launching Live Activities while keeping them available through gestures like swiping up or double-tapping to open the widgets view. You can also stop them from appearing when your wrist is down and the screen is dimmed, ideal for users who prefer minimal distractions.

Manage Media App Behaviour

Within the same settings section, Apple lets you control how media apps behave. By default, media apps such as Music or Podcasts auto-launch when playback starts. If you’d rather keep your watch face visible, you can turn off Live Activities for media apps.

Alternatively, if you like the older behaviour, where music apps automatically open during playback, you can re-enable it. This flexibility ensures you can decide whether your Apple Watch prioritises your now-playing screen or your custom watch face.

Customise Auto-Launch for Individual Apps

For even finer control, scroll to the bottom of the Live Activities Settings page. Here you’ll find a list of supported apps, like Alarms, Compass, Mindfulness, Stopwatch, Timers, Voice Memos, Wallet, and Workout, each with its own toggle. You can choose between:

-Disable Live Activity

-Auto-launch Smart Stack

-Auto-launch app

This means your watch will only show what you want, when you want it.

Control Auto-Launch When Submerged

If you own a model with the Depth app, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, it automatically launches when submerged. You can change this under Settings > General > Auto-Launch, ensuring your watch face stays visible even underwater.

With these tweaks, your Apple Watch will stay focused on its core purpose, displaying your chosen watch face whenever you lift your wrist. Whether you prefer simplicity or smart features, watchOS 10 gives you the control to balance both.