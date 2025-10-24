How to experience and access Android updates early on your Pixel phones: Step-by-step guide

If you own a Google Pixel phone and like exploring new Android features before everyone else, you can join the Android Beta Program. This program gives Pixel users early access to upcoming Android versions and updates before they are released to the public. In September 2025, Google extended beta eligibility to include the new Google Pixel 10 series, which lets Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold users test the latest Android builds. Here’s how to join Google’s Android Beta program and access upcoming software updates early on your Pixel phones.(HT)

The beta program helps users experience new features and design changes ahead of time. It also enables Google to gather feedback on system performance, bugs, and interface changes. All Pixel models from the Google Pixel 6 onward can participate in the beta. However, because beta versions are experimental, users should understand the possible risks before joining. System instability and unexpected issues are common, and leaving the program early may erase all data on the device.

Before enrolling, it is essential to back up your device. Go to Settings > Google > All Services > Backup > Back up now to save your data. Keep in mind that even with a backup, restoring from a beta version can sometimes cause problems.

How to Enroll in the Android Beta Program

Sign in to your Google Account on your Pixel phone.

Visit the Android Beta Program website.

Under “Your eligible devices,” select your Pixel phone.

Choose the beta program you want to join.

Accept the Android Beta Program Terms of Service.

Once enrolled, your phone will receive a notification when the latest beta version is ready. It may take up to 24 hours for this update to appear. If it doesn’t, go to Settings > System > System Update and check manually.

After joining, your Google Pixel phone will automatically receive beta updates, up to four per month. Regular monthly security updates will be included within these beta builds. If your phone runs a beta version that’s more than four months old, Google may automatically move it to a newer public or beta release.

How to Leave the Beta Program

You can opt out anytime by returning to the Android Beta for Pixel page and selecting Opt out next to your device. After this, a new update will arrive within 24 hours to reinstall the public version of Android. Installing this update will erase all data.

To avoid losing data, wait until the beta version becomes a stable public release before opting out. Note that Google does not offer official support for beta users.