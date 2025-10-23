How to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu for free or without paying full price

If you want to stream your favorite shows without spending extra, there are ways to access Disney Plus and Hulu at little or no cost. Subscribing to each service separately works, but bundling them is often cheaper. The Disney Plus and Hulu bundle costs just a dollar more than subscribing to each service individually, which could giv you nearly two platforms for the price of one. You can also include HBO Max in the mix through the Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max bundle. With ads on all three, this bundle costs $19.99, which is $3 less than subscribing to Disney Plus and Hulu together and adding HBO Max separately. An ad-free version is available as well, but it costs $13 more. Here’s how you can access Disney Plus and Hulu for free or at a discount using these current offers.(AP)

Free Trials and Limited Offers

If even small savings aren’t enough, you can sometimes access Hulu or Disney Plus for free. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its ad-supported plan to new and eligible returning users. Disney Plus currently does not have a free trial. Some cable or phone plans include these services at no extra cost. For example, Disney Plus with ads comes free with Spectrum TV Select packages or higher. Subscribers can activate it through the Plan Details page in their Spectrum account. Existing Disney Plus users must cancel their current subscription and use a new email to claim this offer.

Mobile and Network Perks

T-Mobile also provides Hulu with ad-free for one year through its Go5G Next unlimited plan. Users should note that the subscription auto-renews at the regular price after one year, so it’s wise to set a reminder to cancel if needed.

Looking ahead, Hulu’s standalone app will end in 2026, and the service will be accessed only through Disney Plus. This may change the way bundles, trials, and discounts work, but the separate services should remain available for now.

While free access isn’t always guaranteed, these options will let you explore Disney Plus, Hulu, or both without upfront costs. Bundles, promotions, and trial periods give you a chance to experience multiple streaming platforms while keeping expenses low.