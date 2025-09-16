How to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on mobile using GameSir GameHub app
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 11:52 am IST
Hollow Knight: Silksong is playable on Andorid smartphones using Windows emulator apps. Check out how to install and play it on your mobile.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is the hottest game right now. Despite being an indie game, it made headlines due to its record sales in the first few days. The game was released on all platforms except for mobile, but it is possible to play it on an Android smartphone using Windows emulators. And one of the most popular Windows emulators is GameSir GameHub, so here is how you can run the game on your phone
Prerequisites to run Hollow Knight: Silksong on Android
- You need your Steam account with Hollow Knight: Silksong in the library.
- To achieve playable framerates, your phone must be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or newer processor. Also, at least 12GB of RAM is recommended to play the games with demanding graphics.
- At least 10GB of free space is needed for app installation and moving game files to your phone.
- A gamepad is recommended to get the best experience.
How to install and play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Android using GameHub emulator
- Install GameSir GameHub on your Android by downloading and sideloading the APK file from the official website.
- Launch the app and log in using your Google account.
- In the app, tap the Steam option and log in using your Steam credentials.
- Once you are logged in to your Steam account, you can search for the games in your library.
- Search for Silksong in the app, open it and hit the Get Game button to start installing the game on your phone.
- Wait for the game to download and install on your mobile device.
- Once downloaded, you can launch the game from the “My” page in the app.
The GameHub app may download and install the required files to run the game automatically and launch the game. You can connect your preferred controller to your phone; it supports all Bluetooth controllers, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox controllers.
