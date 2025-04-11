How to recover deleted text messages on Android devices: Step-by-step guide

Losing important text messages can be frustrating, especially when you need the information quickly. While many Android users believe their messages are permanently gone once deleted, that's not always the case. With the right methods and tools, you may be able to recover those lost texts, but your success depends on several factors, such as your device, the messaging app you're using, and whether you've backed up your data. Here's a quick guide on how to retrieve deleted messages on Android phones. Know how to recover deleted text messages on Android using built-in features and backup methods.(AI)

Can You Recover Deleted Text Messages on Android?

The possibility of recovering deleted messages largely depends on your default messaging app. Most Android phones use Google Messages, which unfortunately does not have a recycle bin feature. This means that once you delete a message, it's gone unless you have previously backed it up to the cloud. If you're using a device with a customised version of Android, like a Samsung phone, your messaging app may offer better recovery options, including a built-in recycle bin for deleted texts.

How to Recover Deleted SMS in Google Messages

Google Messages doesn't offer a trash bin, and once a message is deleted, it's lost unless it was backed up. However, there is a chance that you archived the conversation instead of deleting it. Archiving simply hides the conversation from the main list but doesn't remove it entirely. Here's how to unarchive texts in Google Messages:

On Android Phones and Tablets:

Open the Google Messages app.

Tap your profile icon beside the search bar.

Select Archived.

Long-press the messages you want to retrieve. Then, tap the unarchive icon in the upper-right corner.

On Computers:

Go to Google Messages Web. Pair your mobile and computer devices by following the on-screen instructions. Click the menu icon in the upper-right corner and select Archived. Click Unarchive next to the message you want to restore.

How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung Galaxy Devices

Samsung phones and tablets provide additional recovery options thanks to Samsung's One UI, a custom Android skin. Samsung's default messaging app, Samsung Messages, includes a recycle bin feature that can be enabled in the settings. If you have this feature activated, deleted messages are temporarily stored in the recycle bin for 30 days before being permanently deleted.

To recover deleted texts from the Samsung Messages app:

Open Messages on your device. Go to Settings > Recycle Bin and check if the deleted messages are available for recovery.

For more recovery options, Samsung also offers Samsung Cloud, which can back up and restore text messages, as well as Samsung Switch, a data transfer tool that allows you to move messages from one device to another.

Recover Deleted Texts Through Your Mobile Carrier

In some cases, your mobile carrier might store text message records as part of their billing records. However, these records typically don’t include message content, and they may only keep them for a short time. In rare cases, carriers may provide the actual text messages, but often, this requires a court order. If the message is crucial, contacting your carrier may be an option, though they may charge a fee for this service.

Keep in mind that law enforcement agencies have specialised tools to recover deleted data, but these tools are not available to the public.