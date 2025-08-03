Infinix GT 30 5G+ specifications revealed ahead of August 8 launch

Infinix is set to launch a new performance-centric smartphone, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone for a few days, and it just confirmed the India launch on August 8. The smartphone also confirms its availability on Flipkart after sale, via a dedicated microsite. Following the announcement of the launch date, Flipkart has teased some of the key features of the Infinix GT 30 5G+, including its design, colour variants, performance, display, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a gaming phone at an affordable price, then know what the new Infinix GT 30 5G+ will offer during launch. Infinix GT 30 5G+ is set to launch on August 8 with Cyber Mecha Design 2.0.(Flipkart)

Also read: Samsung Experience Meet Powered by Aditya Vision Limited Unfolds a New Era of Technology in East India

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Specifications and features

According to the Flipkart listing, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available in three colour variants: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White. The smartphone features the company’s signature Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and a rectangular-camera module. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ also includes Shoulder Triggers on the right frame that can be used or customised for gaming controls, camera functions, shortcuts, and video playback. It also features Mecha Lights on the rear panel, which have been teased to offer more than 10 customisations. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will come with a 10-bit AMOLED display. The display is teased to offer 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Now, to confirm all the specifications and features, we will have to wait until August 8 to know what the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will offer. As of now, it is anticipated that the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will join the GT 30 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in June, in the mid-range category. Both smartphones retain a similar design. However, the features and price points are expected to be different.

The previously launched Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G came with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, which offered a smooth gameplay experience. The smartphone is also powered by a 5500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 24,999.