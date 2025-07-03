Infinix Hot 60 5G+ key features and OnePlus-like AI button details tipped online

Infinix is preparing to release its new Hot 60 series, which will include two models: the Hot 60 5G+ and the Hot 60 Pro+. Recently, images of the Hot 60 5G+ have surfaced online, which have revealed key details about the phone’s design and features. Let’s take a closer look at what Infinix has in store for you. Infinix is set to launch the Hot 60 5G+ smartphone, with an AI button and updated features in India soon.(@InfinixGhana)

Infinix Hot 60 Series: Design and Key Features (Tipped)

The images, shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles), show the Hot 60 5G+ with a camera setup similar to the previous model. The phone’s rear panel will feature a vertical camera setup containing three sensors arranged in a slim strip. This design closely follows the style seen in the earlier Hot 50 5G model. The device seems to have a slim profile with a smooth finish. The leaked images show the phone in a blue colour variant with a noticeable red outline around the camera module and a matching red side button. The device is expected to be available in additional colour options upon its launch.

Also read: Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Know which smartphone is worth your money under ₹15000

One of the notable additions to the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is a dedicated side button, which is believed to be an AI button. While specific functions have not been confirmed, the button is expected to operate similarly to the AI Plus Key found on other recent smartphones. This key can be customised to perform actions such as turning on Do Not Disturb mode, activating the torch, taking screenshots, or saving content to an AI-powered service. This feature is likely to be a key selling point of the phone.

Also read: Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: Which foldable you should buy

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: India Launch and Availability

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is expected to launch in the Indian market soon, though the exact date has not been announced. The “5G+” label indicates support for advanced 5G network connectivity, following Infinix’s recent releases in the Note series, which also included 5G+ models. With this, the Infinix Hot 60 series could soon join the company’s growing lineup of 5G-enabled smartphones in the country.