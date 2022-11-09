Instagram brings new feature for content creators to schedule posts for later

Professional Instagram accounts can now use the scheduling feature to plan Reels, images, and carousel posts for up to 75 days in advance. This function is accessible to Instagram users through Advanced Settings, Live Mint reports.

According to report, the social media platform run by Meta is also testing the achievements features. The functionality is anticipated to enable producers to earn achievements connected to carrying out particular tasks when creating a Reel. Users can, for instance, work with other creators, include their community by sharing reels, and keep engaged by utilising trendy sounds and effects.

After publishing their reels, Instagram users will also receive alerts when they unlock achievements. They can click 'View' in the notice to view more details.

According to the company, users will soon be able to support creators by purchasing their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly from Instagram.

ALSO READ: Now creators can earn money through Facebook and Instagram

The company claims that a select number of US creators will test out these capabilities, and Meta expects to roll them out to more nations in the future.

According to Meta, it has made Instagram subscriptions available to all US-based producers who qualify in order to give them a more stable source of income.

The tech behemoth is also starting with Reels and introducing gifts on Instagram. This will provide creators a fresh method of getting money from their fans.

In other news, Meta has decided to cut down its workforce by 13% laying off more than 11,000 employees, one of the biggest in recent times and being the first in Meta's 18-year history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail