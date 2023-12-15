close_game
News / Technology / Instagram Notes gets video update. How is it different from Stories?

Instagram Notes gets video update. How is it different from Stories?

HT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2023

Now, users can post 2-second looping clips with text captions as Notes for 24 hours. This is in addition to the existing text and emoji-based Notes.

In an update to Notes, an Instagram feature launched in December last year, users will now be able to add videos to these, the Meta-owned app announced on Wednesday.

Instagram video Notes (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Instagram video Notes (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Until now, Notes was limited to text and emoji-based updates. Moving forward, however, users can post short clips with text captions.

Instagram video Notes

The feature is a 2-second looping video Note that will be visible to a person's mutual followers or close friends for 24 hours. While it sounds like Stories, another Instagram feature that allows you to share photos and videos to disappear after 24 hours, a key differentiator here is the former's 2-second loop limit; with Stories, on the other hand, one can post content of a longer duration.

Another difference is that for video Notes, you can share only that content that was taken from the front-facing camera of your device. Additionally, the content must be captured only in the Instagram app on your smartphone, which means that the clip cannot be uploaded from the phone's gallery.

How to take video Notes?

For this, one must navigate to the Direct Messages (DM) inbox on the Instagram app. Now, tap on a photo in the Notes tray, and click the Camera button on top of the photo. Then, tap the Record button to record the clip. Finally, add text and share the video.

More options to respond to Notes

In another update, people can now respond to a Note with an audio, photo, video, GIFs, and stickers. These are in addition to the existing text-based replies.

Also, any reply with a photo or sticker will be sent as a DM.

