iOS 26.2 beta update brings enhanced safety alerts, real-time earthquake alerts, AirDrop PINs, and more

Apple has begun beta testing for iOS 26.2, the next update to its mobile operating system, ahead of its planned public release next month. The company is introducing new features focused on user safety, privacy, and improved device interaction. One of the key additions in this version is the new “Enhanced Safety Alerts” setting, designed to deliver faster and more accurate emergency notifications. Apple has started testing iOS 26.2, which includes enhanced safety alerts, earthquake notifications and new device features.(apple.com)

Enhanced Alerts for Emergencies

In the iOS 26.2 developer beta, Apple has added a new section under Settings > Notifications called Enhanced Alerts. This setting gives users access to new options for earthquake alerts and imminent threat alerts. Users in supported regions can enable or disable these alerts and choose to share their approximate location with Apple. This location-sharing feature aims to make emergency alerts more timely and reliable without revealing a user’s exact position.

The new system expands on the existing Government Alerts section, which already includes AMBER Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, Test Alerts, and Emergency Alerts. iOS 26.2 also provides more control over alert sounds and location precision, offering a structured approach to how emergency information reaches users during critical situations.

Tweaks to Sleep and AirDrop Features

Alongside safety updates, Apple is refining other features in the new beta. The company has made an adjustment to the Sleep Score system introduced with iOS 26 and watchOS 26. In the latest version, users who track their sleep with an Apple Watch will now receive a “Very High” score as the top rating instead of “Excellent.” Apple says this change aims to make sleep tracking feedback more consistent and actionable.

The update also includes a new security option for AirDrop. Users can now add a PIN for safer file sharing. Once connected with another device, the link can remain active for up to 30 days, eliminating the need to switch to the “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode repeatedly. This function allows temporary yet secure sharing between Apple devices without adding permanent contacts.

In addition, iOS 26.2 introduces new productivity features. Apple is adding Tables to its Freeform app, allowing users to organise ideas more efficiently. The company is also modifying the Liquid Glass display experience, letting users customise the transparency and frosted appearance of the clock.