iOS 27 update: This is what software Apple may be planning for its first folding iPhone

Apple is expected to release iOS 26 public beta this week, bringing a new software experience to iPhone users. As it prepares for a stable rollout, the tech giant is also expected to begin development for the next-generation software update. As per Mark Gurman, iOS 27 features will likely be centred on Apple’s first folding iPhone. Apple may custom-build a dual-screen interface and optimise the software for unique foldable demands. Over the years, Samsung has mastered the software game for its foldables, and now it will be quite intriguing to see how Apple meets the expectations and how the iPhone Fold will turn up next year. iOS 27 is expected to be custom-made for Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Here’s what we know.(Bloomberg)

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

iOS 27 to be built for iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold buzz is gradually intensifying as Apple is reportedly moving to finalise key elements and crucial parts for manufacturing. Now, analyst Mark Gurman gives us more details about what Apple has been planning for its first folding iPhone. Reportedly, the tech giant will soon start working on the new-generation software, presumably called iOS 27. Gurman said, “Apple will prioritise software features tailored specifically to this new form factor.” This new software will likely focus on the foldable iPhone, bringing features and a user interface that aligns with dual-screen requirements.

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

Since Apple already masters large-screen software with iPadOS, we can anticipate that iOS 27 for iPhone Fold could carry a few similar UI features as next-gen iPads. However, we can expect a few iterations due to the foldable screen. The most crucial part of foldable UI would be the transition between the cover and main foldable screen, as many company fails to offer smooth transitions. Therefore, tech enthusiasts and foldable buyers will have greater expectations from iPhone Fold, considering the company’s commitment to high-quality devices and one of the most loved software.

Over the years, Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and others have already made a big impression in the foldable industry. Additionally, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 is gaining popularity for its slimmest foldable phone, making it tough for Apple to meet user expectations in all aspects. Apart from competition, the iPhone Fold is expected to be priced above $2,000, which could put the foldable in a tough spot.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro Max LATEST specs, features, and price