iPhone 16 price in Flipkart GOAT sale vs Amazon Prime Day sale: Know the deals

As India’s biggest mid‑July shopping events arrive, both Flipkart GOAT sale and Amazon Prime Day Sale promise heavy discounts on flagship phones, including the iPhone 16. In this article, we compare the best available prices in both events, check specs and offers, and see how they stack up against the original launch price in India. iPhone 16 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage in the base variant.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 launch price in India

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in September 2024 at a starting retail price of ₹79,900 for the 128 GB variant.

iPhone 16 Flipkart GOAT sale offer

During the iPhone 16 Flipkart GOAT sale, which started midnight on July 12 (early access for Flipkart Plus users on July 11) and runs through July 14. Flipkart has dropped the effective price to ₹59,999 on the 128 GB model, representing a massive ₹20,000‑plus discount from launch price. After a day in the sale, the smartphone is available at ₹69,999. Buyers can also get up to 5% cashback on select cards, plus no cost EMI and exchange offers provide further savings.

iPhone 16 Amazon Prime Day sale offer

In the concurrent Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 12–14, 2025), the iPhone 16 also takes the centre stage. The initial listing price is ₹72,900 for the 128 GB model, and it is significantly higher when compared to Flipkart but buyers can get instant discount and cashback when paying via select range of debit and credit cards. In addition to this, no cost EMI and exchange offers provide further savings.

iPhone 16 specs

iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield front protection and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chip, ensuring top-tier performance across apps, games, and photography. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage in the base variant.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 packs a 48 MP main sensor with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, offering stunning low-light and portrait photography. On the front, it houses a 12 MP TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID, 4K video, and Photonic Engine processing.

Other key features include iOS 18, 5G support, dual SIM (nano + eSIM), MagSafe wireless charging, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It also introduces enhanced AI features under Apple Intelligence, integrated across messaging, photo editing, and Siri tasks.