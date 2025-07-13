iPhone 17e: Price, specs, and key upgrades we expect from Apple’s next ‘small launch’

After 5 years, Apple launched an affordable smartphone with the iPhone 16e in March. Now, the E series will likely become an annual iPhone launch due to the popularity and demand. Reports also suggest that Apple has already started working on iPhone 17e with production trials and is expected to make its spring debut in 2026. The iPhone 17e has also started to appear in leaks and rumours, with a tipster sharing expected upgrades, new features, and other crucial information about the affordable iPhone launch. Since iPhone 16e was quite popular in its price segment, we expect the upcoming iPhone 17e will look more promising despite some compromises for maintaining the price. The iPhone 17e is reportedly in the works with a few upgrades iPhone 16e. Here’s what we know.(Apple)

iPhone 17e launch: Expected specifications and features

Apple is reportedly working on developing the iPhone 17e, which may launch in the first half of 2026. While rumours surrounding the affordable smartphone are slim, it is anticipated that the smartphone will likely be powered by the upcoming A19 chip that will also power the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models in September. This chipset is expected to give a major performance boost to the smartphone in comparison to the iPhone 16e model.

Alongside a performance upgrade, Apple may also introduce the new C2 chip, which is Apple’s own 5G modem. This new chip is also expected to power the iPhone 18 series in 2026. Coming to the design, analyst Mark Gurman has reported that the iPhone 17e will likely have a similar design to the iPhone 16e. The design may include a single 48MP rear camera and a display notch with Face ID feature. Apple will likely skip the Dynamic Island this year, as well as the iPhone 17e is said to feature the same display as the iPhone 14.

As of now, we have quite a few months left until iPhone 17e debuts. Therefore, it is quite early to make an assumption. As the launch gets closer, we may get to know more about the smartphone via leaks and rumours. But we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what the iPhone 17e will look like next year.

In good news, Apple is also rumoured to be an affordable MacBook powered by the iPhone A18 Pro chip. Therefore, next year could be the year of affordable flagships.