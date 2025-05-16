iPhone fold to likely to feature under-screen camera, touch ID revival

Apple’s long-rumoured iPhone Fold is shaping up to be a bold reimagining of the iPhone, and also a significant engineering challenge. According to a new report from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station via Weibo, Apple is exploring the use of under-screen camera technology for its foldable iPhone’s internal display, a move that could set it apart from rivals by offering a seamless viewing experience without visible cut-outs. The internal, larger display of the foldable iPhone will reportedly incorporate an under-display front camera.(Reuters)

Under-Screen Camera

The internal, larger display of the foldable iPhone will reportedly incorporate an under-display front camera, while the external screen will use a standard hole-punch camera, the leaker claims. This dual-approach allows Apple to preserve the immersive appeal of the foldable screen, one of the major attractions of such a device, without compromising on essential selfie and FaceTime functionality.

While under-screen camera tech isn’t new (Samsung and others have implemented it with mixed results), Apple’s pursuit of a perfectly uninterrupted foldable screen will likely be held to a higher standard. Achieving this involves significant challenges, as the camera has to function effectively beneath an active display panel that transmits light and colour.

This isn’t the first mention of such a move, earlier posts by the same leaker in April and March also suggested Apple was experimenting with this technology, not only for the foldable iPhone but also for a possible folding iPad.

Touch ID Likely to Make a Comeback

Another notable revelation from the leak is Apple’s apparent plan to ditch Face ID entirely for this foldable iPhone, opting instead for Touch ID embedded in a side-mounted button. This mirrors the biometric approach seen in recent iPad models, especially where space constraints and display uniformity are design priorities.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also previously pointed out the difficulty of integrating Face ID into a foldable form factor, citing spatial limitations and the complexity of Apple’s TrueDepth camera system. Touch ID, though a step back in terms of security innovation, offers a more practical and compact solution, and may prove more durable in a device with moving parts.

Foldable Ambitions, Apple Style

While Apple has not officially confirmed its foldable ambitions, growing leaks and supply chain murmurs suggest a carefully considered approach is underway, one that prioritises display integrity, compact form, and user experience.

iPhone Fold is expected to debut no earlier than 2026, giving Apple time to refine its design and solve the technological hurdles that have plagued early foldable smartphones from other manufacturers.

Whether these decisions, particularly the absence of Face ID and reliance on under-screen camera tech, will resonate with Apple’s typically design-conscious audience remains to be seen.