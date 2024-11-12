iPhone SE 4 may spell trouble for iPhone 16 and premium Android phones, here’s why

So far, we’ve seen numerous leaks and speculations surrounding the iPhone SE 4. As of now, it’s expected to launch sometime in the first half of 2024, and we know it will feature several new elements, including a brand-new design for the iPhone SE line. As an SE model, it’s likely to be priced cheaper than the mainline iPhones, potentially around ₹45,000 to ₹60,000, based on current prices of the existing models. So,if the leaks are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 could become a standout device, even potentially cannibalising iPhone 16 sales, and affect premium Android devices as well, especailly around ₹60,000-70,000. Here are a few reasons why that might happen: Know what the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have in store for the users. (Unsplash)

iPhone SE 4 Is Expected To Sport Apple Intelligence—At A Budget Price

According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring Apple’s AI capabilities, making it the most affordable way to experience Apple’s AI on an iPhone. For anyone eager to try the latest Apple AI, it may not make sense to spend several hundred dollars more on the iPhone 16 when they can get access to these features at a significantly lower price.

This could be made possible by the inclusion of the latest chipset, likely the A17 Pro or possibly even the A18 series chipsets. Apple has previously included the latest chips in iPhone SE models, so having it in the SE 4 wouldn’t be unexpected.

iPhone SE 4’s Single Camera Could Go The “Fusion” Way

Another key factor is the single camera setup, which could feature Apple’s new “Fusion” camera. The iPhone 16 series has introduced this new moniker, which uses computational algorithms to deliver optical-quality digital shots by cropping into the 48MP sensor. In essence, you get a triple-camera effect using just two physical lenses. This feature enables 2x portrait shots and 2x zoomed-in images on the iPhone 16’s standard models.

Now, imagine the iPhone SE 4’s single camera setup getting similar functionality, providing portrait shots and 2x zoom without the need for additional lenses. This would make the SE 4 quite comparable to past models, such as the iPhone XS, and it would mean the lack of an ultra-wide lens wouldn’t be a deal-breaker. Most users end up zooming in anyway, so this could be an excellent choice for the next iPhone SE.

Big Savings Compared To iPhone 16

In India, the iPhone 16 series starts at ₹79,900, while the iPhone SE 3 is priced much lower at ₹47,600. This suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could end up being a much cheaper alternative, potentially saving users over ₹30,000 compared to the iPhone 16.

While Apple could raise the price of the SE 4, increasing it by 10-15% would not be in its best interest. That said, even if it’s priced around ₹60,000, it would still offer much better value compared to the iPhone 16.

Modern Design Could Make Its Way To The SE Line

Another significant upgrade could be the more modern design. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a sleeker, more industrial design than the current SE 3, which still features larger bezels reminiscent of older models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. Instead, it should adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. While it’s unclear if the SE 4 will include the Dynamic Island, it may feature a smaller notch, which would still make it an attractive option for the price.

Additionally, many users who typically buy phones in the iPhone SE’s category seek a good balance of essentials, and the SE 4, based on current leaks and rumours, looks set to deliver just that. It's also expected to sport a 6.1-inch display, just like the iPhone 16. Given that the iPhone SE 4 could offer similar features at a much lower price, it could prove to be a strong competitor in the market—for Apple’s own iPhone 16 and premium Android phones as well.