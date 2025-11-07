iQOO 15 5G India launch on November 26: Specs, design, camera and more

iQOO has officially confirmed that its next flagship, the iQOO 15 5G, will launch in India on November 26. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the most powerful Android devices set to arrive this year. The company is also promising major improvements in thermal performance, design, and camera capabilities. iQOO 15 is set to launch in India soon with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The iQOO 15 brings a refreshed design language with a square camera module and a distinctive RGB light ring around it, giving the phone a gamer-centric yet premium look. An aluminium frame, a flat front display, and sharper edges further refine the design, suggesting iQOO is aiming to balance performance and aesthetics.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 is expected to combine the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, along with a Q3 Supercomputing chip to stabilise frame rates during gaming. It will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The display could be one of its standout features. As per leaks, the Indian variant is likely to mirror the Chinese model, featuring a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 LTPO AMOLED panel, 2K+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. iQOO is also highlighting support for Ray Tracing, aimed at enhancing mobile gaming visuals.

To keep thermals in check, the device packs a massive 8,000 sq mm vapour chamber, which should help it stay cool during long gaming sessions. Powering all this could be a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, offering both endurance and speed.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to feature a triple 50MP setup, main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto, each with OIS support. A 32MP selfie camera rounds out the imaging system.

While iQOO hasn’t confirmed the price yet, early estimates suggest the iQOO 15 may launch in India at around ₹59,999. With a flagship chip, large battery, and upgraded camera system, the iQOO 15 looks positioned to compete strongly in the premium performance segment.