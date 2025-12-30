iQOO Z11 Turbo key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - Details

iQOO is preparing to introduce a new smartphone under its Z series, with the iQOO Z11 Turbo expected to launch in China next month. Early reports suggest that the company plans to expand the scope of its Z lineup, which usually targets users seeking strong performance at a lower cost. iQOO Z11 Turbo is set to launch soon, featuring a 6.59-inch flat LTPS OLED display and a 7,600mAh battery.

iQOO Z11 Turbo: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a post shared by a well-known leakster, Abhishek Yadav on X, the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The chipset will work alongside the Adreno 829 graphics unit. The upcoming device may ship with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which could allow faster data access and improved system response. iQOO is also expected to ship the device with Android 16 pre-installed, offering users the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system from the start.

iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This setup should support fluid scrolling, gaming, and video playback while keeping power usage balanced. The display size and refresh rate place the device among devices designed for users who spend extended time on their screens.

Camera details have also surfaced online. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is tipped to include a 200MP main rear camera along with an 8MP secondary sensor. While information about lens setup and sensor technology has not emerged, the resolution figure stands out within this price segment. On the front, the device may carry a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery capacity appears to be another focus area. Reports suggest the device will include a 7,600mAh battery. To support such a large battery, iQOO may offer 120W wired fast charging.

In terms of build, the iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to use a metal frame. It may also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, indicating resistance to dust and water. For security, the phone could feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built into the display.