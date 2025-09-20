Just 3 days left for Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Early deals on tablets

With only 3 days to go, the countdown to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has officially begun. The much-awaited shopping festival kicks off on 23rd September, promising a wave of unmissable discounts and blockbuster deals. Tablet deals are adding heat to the Big Billion Days countdown.

Leading the charge are tablet deals, offering early savings on some of the most popular brands. From budget-friendly options for casual use to high-performance tablets built for work and play, Flipkart’s teaser discounts are giving shoppers a taste of what’s to come. The wait may be short, but the excitement is already running high.

Apple’s 2025 iPad (A16) is a premium tablet experience with a powerful A16 Bionic chip, providing seamless multitasking and fast performance. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colors and sharp clarity, enhanced by True Tone and 500 nits brightness, making it ideal for creativity and entertainment. This model, finished in blue, weighs just over 477 grams and supports essential accessories such as the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and various smart keyboards for added productivity.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360×1640, True Tone, 500 nits Processor A16 Bionic chip RAM 6 GB (model dependent) Storage 128 GB ROM Camera 12 MP wide (front & rear) Click Here to Buy

The Galaxy Tab A9+ shines as an affordable entertainment and productivity tablet, equipped with a large 11-inch Full HD display at 90Hz for smooth visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and 8GB RAM, it smoothly handles multitasking and media playback. With Wi-Fi+5G, users get fast connectivity for streaming, video calls, and browsing, while Dolby Atmos stereo speakers further enhance the experience.

Specifications Display 11-inch 1920×1200 (90Hz LCD) Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM + microSD slot Battery 7,040 mAh Click Here to Buy

The OnePlus Pad Go brings solid value for entertainment and light productivity, featuring an 11.35-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. Inside is the efficient MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for responsive performance. Quad stereo speakers and OxygenOS based on Android 13 make for an immersive media experience.

The Pad Go packs an 8000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring all-day usability for work or play. With an aluminum build, stylish Twin Mint color, and support for accessories like folio cases, it's an ideal affordable tablet for students and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Display 11.35-inch IPS LCD, 2408×1720, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Battery 8000mAh, 33W fast charge Click Here to Buy

OnePlus Pad (Halo Green) is a flagship Android tablet featuring a spacious 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD display with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Run by the powerful Dimensity 9000 octa-core processor and 12GB RAM, it delivers top-tier multitasking for apps, gaming, and productivity. OxygenOS overlays Android 13, with added smart features for seamless device integration.

Specifications Display 11.61-inch 2800×2000 LCD, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB ROM, UFS 3.1 Battery 9510mAh, 67W fast charging Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab Plus stands out for entertainment, boasting eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers (matrix tweeters and woofers) and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. It hosts an 11.5-inch 2K IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for movies, music, and gaming. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, performance is smooth for multitasking and streaming.

Its durable build includes an integrated kickstand and IP52 water/dust resistance, plus Android 14 OS with up to 2 years of updates. The tablet includes an 8600mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 8MP cameras both front and rear. The Tab Plus also features microSD storage expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack for extra versatility.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2000×1200 IPS, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM + microSD slot Audio Eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers, Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy

The realme Pad 2 offers superb value for budget-minded users, featuring a slim 7.2mm metallic body with a brilliant 11.5-inch 2K display at 120Hz. Its Helio G99 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, ensures responsive everyday performance, while 4G LTE connectivity makes it versatile for anywhere usage. Quad Dolby Vision speakers provide rich audio for streaming and gaming.

The Pad 2 packs an 8360mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, offering extended use through the day. Additional features include split-screen, dark mode, and face unlock, making it convenient for productivity and leisure.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2000×1200 IPS, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB ROM + microSD slot Battery 8360mAh, 33W charge, 4G LTE Click Here to Buy

The POCO Pad 5G offers large-screen versatility in a modern form factor, featuring a massive 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display for an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by a Snapdragon (likely 7-series) processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for smooth multitasking. Wi-Fi+5G connectivity enables faster browsing and streaming for demanding users.

With quad stereo speakers tuned for rich audio, and a premium build in Cobalt Blue, the POCO Pad 5G is ideal for entertainment, productivity, and media use. Its sizable battery supports all-day use, and included accessories and software customisation further enhance usability.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS Processor Snapdragon 7-series (est.) RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Click Here to Buy

OPPO Pad SE is tailored for casual gaming and everyday productivity, fitted with a 10.95-inch Full HD IPS display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, performance is balanced for light gaming, video streaming, and web browsing. 4G LTE and Wi-Fi ensure strong wireless connectivity in any scenario.

Built for reliability, the Pad SE sports a slim Twilight Blue design, dual stereo speakers, and Android 13 OS. The battery, typically 7100–8000mAh, is engineered for extended session times, making it suitable for students and casual users.

Specifications Display 10.95-inch Full HD IPS Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Connectivity Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Click Here to Buy

The REDMI Pad SE offers a balanced package at an affordable price, featuring an 11-inch Full HD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for clear visuals and basic gaming. Powered by Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage, it’s suitable for light multitasking, entertainment, and students.

It runs MIUI for Pad based on Android, offering productivity features and customization. Quad stereo speakers, a lightweight Mint Green frame, and a large 8000mAh battery make it user-friendly for office, study, and indoor entertainment.

Specifications Display 11-inch Full HD IPS, 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM 4 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Audio Quad stereo speakers Click Here to Buy

The MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro delivers big-screen power with a 12.7-inch 2.8K IPS LCD display for professional productivity and gaming. With Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM, it performs capably for demanding tasks and entertainment. Wi-Fi connectivity, gaming-centric design, and PANTONE Bronze Green aesthetics set it apart for users who want style and substance.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 2.8K IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Audio Quad JBL speakers Click Here to Buy

FAQs on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale When will the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 begin? The sale starts on 23rd September 2025.

How many days are left for the sale? There are just 3 days left for the sale to begin.

Are the tablet deals already live? Yes, early teaser deals on tablets are live now with great discounts.

Will other products also get early deals? Yes, categories like laptops, phones, and appliances will also feature in early offers.

Can I use bank card discounts on early deals? Yes, most early deals support bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange options.

