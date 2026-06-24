Laptop under ₹30000: Discover the best budget laptops for work, study, streaming and everyday performance in 2026
Looking for a budget laptop? Explore top laptops under ₹30000 with reliable performance, long battery life and great value. Find your ideal pick today.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Primebook 2 Max (2026) | 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS Storage | 15.6-Inch Full HD IPS Display | 12hrs Battery | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) | Backlit Keyboard | in-Built AI (Gray)View Details
₹28,990
Chuwi HeroBook Plus 15.6" FHD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor Upto 2.80GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11,WiFi 6,Webcam,BT 5.2,HDMI Port,38Wh, 1.74kg (Iron Gray)View Details
₹29,990
𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗹Laptop Model 5420 | 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗟i5 11th Gen Processor |8GB DDR4 RAM |256GB SSD |14" FHD Display | Win10 | A+ Condition Laptop (Pre-Owned & Tested)View Details
₹27,499
Lenovo Chromebook Intel Celeron N4500 (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC 5.1/11.6 Inch (29.46cm)/HD Display/2Wx2 Stereo Speakers/HD Camera/Chrome OS/Blue/1.21Kg), 82UY0014HAView Details
₹21,990
𝗛𝗣𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸Model 440 | G5 Business Laptop | 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗟i5 8th Gen | 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD | 14" FHD Display | Ultra Slim Silver | Win 10 | A+ Condition (Pre-Owned & Tested)View Details
₹25,900
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Looking for the best laptop under 30000? Whether you are a student attending online classes, a professional handling everyday office tasks, or someone who enjoys streaming and web browsing, there are plenty of budget-friendly options available.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Modern laptops in this price range offer reliable processors, decent RAM, fast SSD storage, and long battery life for smooth day-to-day performance. Many models also feature Full HD displays, lightweight designs, and the latest connectivity options, making them ideal for work and study.
To help you make an informed decision, we have shortlisted some of the best laptops under 30000, comparing their features, performance, and value to help you choose the right device without stretching your budget.
The Primebook 2 Max is designed for students, professionals, and everyday users seeking a budget-friendly computing experience. It features a large Full HD display, ample RAM, fast UFS storage, and an efficient processor for smooth multitasking. Running on Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, it offers easy access to apps, AI-powered features, and a backlit keyboard. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it suitable for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large Full HD display
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Android-based limitations
No Windows support
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its display, battery life, and smooth performance for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable everyday performance, AI features, and excellent value for money.
Don't Delay Your Upgrade
Get instant personal loan offers based on your credit profile
2. Chuwi HeroBook Plus 15.6" FHD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor Upto 2.80GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11,WiFi 6,Webcam,BT 5.2,HDMI Port,38Wh, 1.74kg (Iron Gray)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Chuwi HeroBook Plus is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday computing, online learning, and office tasks. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM, and a fast SSD for responsive performance. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor and Windows 11, it supports smooth multitasking for basic workloads. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple connectivity options, and a lightweight design, it is suitable for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD storage
Full HD display
Reason to avoid
Entry-level processor
Limited gaming performance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its display, lightweight design, and value for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for affordable performance, fast storage, and reliable everyday productivity.
The Dell Laptop Model 5420 is a pre-owned, tested device designed for everyday productivity and professional tasks. Powered by an Intel i5 11th Gen processor, it delivers smooth performance for multitasking and office applications. It features a 14-inch Full HD display, fast SSD storage, and 8GB RAM for reliable speed. Running on Windows 10, this A+ condition laptop offers a balanced mix of performance, portability, and affordability for users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable premium performance
Tested refurbished reliability
Reason to avoid
Pre-owned device condition
Older Windows version
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its performance, condition, and value for money in refurbished segment.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable performance, premium build quality, and budget-friendly professional computing.
This Chromebook is built for everyday productivity, online learning, and entertainment. Powered by an efficient processor, it delivers smooth performance for web browsing, document editing, video streaming, and cloud-based applications. The compact, lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while the HD display offers clear visuals. With reliable connectivity, stereo speakers, and a built-in camera, it provides a convenient computing experience for students and everyday users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portable design
Fast Chrome OS
Reason to avoid
Limited offline storage
Basic HD display
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its portability, battery life, and smooth performance for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for students and professionals seeking reliable everyday performance in a lightweight laptop.
This business laptop is designed for everyday productivity, multitasking, and professional use. Powered by an efficient processor, it handles office applications, web browsing, video conferencing, and document management with ease. The Full HD display delivers sharp visuals, while the slim and lightweight design enhances portability. Fast SSD storage ensures quick boot times, making it a dependable choice for work, study, and daily computing needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD performance
Slim lightweight build
Reason to avoid
Pre-owned condition
Older processor generation
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its reliable performance, sturdy build, and value for everyday work.
Why choose this product?
A dependable business laptop offering smooth performance and excellent value for daily productivity.
This refurbished laptop is built for productivity, multitasking, and everyday computing. Powered by a capable processor, it handles office work, web browsing, video meetings, and entertainment with ease. The Full HD display delivers crisp visuals, while SSD storage ensures faster boot times and responsive performance. Its lightweight design makes it convenient to carry, offering a practical solution for students, professionals, and home users seeking reliable daily performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD storage
Powerful i7 processor
Reason to avoid
Refurbished condition
No dedicated graphics
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smooth performance, premium build, and excellent value for money.
Why choose this product?
Great for work, study, and multitasking with reliable performance at an affordable price.
This refurbished business laptop is designed for productivity, multitasking, and everyday professional use. Equipped with a capable processor, fast SSD storage, and ample memory, it delivers smooth performance for office applications, web browsing, video conferencing, and document editing. The Full HD display provides clear visuals, while the lightweight design enhances portability. It is a practical choice for students, professionals, and remote workers seeking dependable daily performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD performance
Business-ready features
Reason to avoid
Refurbished condition
Older Windows version
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its reliable performance, sturdy build, and excellent value for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Reliable business laptop offering smooth multitasking and dependable performance at an affordable price.
This modern laptop is designed for productivity, entertainment, and everyday computing. Featuring a Full HD IPS display, responsive processor, and generous memory, it delivers smooth performance for browsing, streaming, online learning, and multitasking. Long battery life supports extended use, while the backlit keyboard improves typing in low light. Built-in AI features enhance convenience, making it a practical choice for students, professionals, and home users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
AI-powered features
Reason to avoid
Android-based platform
Limited software compatibility
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its battery life, smooth performance, and lightweight design for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for productivity, entertainment, and multitasking with long battery life and AI features.
Which laptop is best for 30k?
The best laptop under ₹30,000 depends on your needs, but models from Lenovo, ASUS, Acer and HP offer reliable performance, good battery life and solid value for study, work and everyday use.
What is the top 3 laptop brand?
The top three laptop brands are Lenovo, HP and Dell, known for dependable performance, durable designs, wide model choices and reliable after-sales support across budgets for work, study and entertainment.
Which brand is No. 1 in laptops?
Lenovo is widely regarded as the No. 1 laptop brand, offering reliable performance, innovative features, durable build quality and models across every budget for students, professionals and everyday users.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing laptop under 30000
Choose at least an Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3 or equivalent processor.
Opt for 8GB RAM for smoother multitasking and everyday performance.
Prefer SSD storage (256GB or more) for faster boot times.
Select a Full HD display for sharper visuals and comfortable viewing.
Check battery life, aiming for at least 6–8 hours.
Ensure sufficient ports, including USB and HDMI.
Pick a lightweight design for easy portability.
Compare warranty, after-sales service and customer reviews before making your purchase.
3 best features of laptop under 30000
|Laptop under ₹30000
|Display Type
|Touch Screen Type
|Wi-Fi Generation
|Chuwi HeroBook Plus
|15.6-inch FHD IPS
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 6
|Dell Laptop Model 5420
|14-inch FHD
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 6
|Primebook 2 Max (2026)
|15.6-inch FHD IPS
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 5
|Lenovo Chromebook (82UY0014HA)
|11.6-inch HD
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 6
|HP ProBook 440 G5
|14-inch FHD
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 5
|Lenovo E15
|14-inch FHD
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 6
|Dell Latitude 3410
|14-inch FHD
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 6
|Primebook 2 Pro (2026)
|14.1-inch FHD IPS
|Non-touch
|Wi-Fi 5
Similar articles for you
Need a new laptop before the next semester? Amazon Mega Deal Days offers can help
Budget laptops are getting surprisingly good but only if you choose wisely
Think twice before buying a laptop with 8GB RAM in 2026, here's why
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More