Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Last day of Amazon sale on best double door refrigerator from top brands like Samsung, LG with 40% off

ByBharat Sharma
Apr 02, 2025 06:38 PM IST

Don't miss the final hours of Amazon's sale on double-door refrigerators. Secure deals on top brands like Samsung and LG.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S302SPZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 259 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT 305GD CRYSTAL BLACK (2S) TL) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 244 L 3 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVOGUE 280C RI OK WD, Oak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹26,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P, GE Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹23,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 256L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RT30C3433S9/HL,Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹28,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3922S9/HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 3 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RT28C3732HS/HL,Hydrangea Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹27,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-N292DPZY, Shiny Steel, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹24,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S302SPZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 259 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT 305GD CRYSTAL BLACK (2S) TL) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (NEO 278LH PRM WINE VIOLA(2s)-TL, Red) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 RADIANT STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WHIRLPOOL 235 L 2 Star Neofresh Glass Finish Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Crystal Black View Details checkDetails

₹23,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 244 L 3 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVOGUE 280C RI OK WD, Oak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹26,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹42,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 472 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 474B RCI MT BK, Matt Black) View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 272 L 2 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVOGUE 310B RI OK WD, Oak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P, GE Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹22,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹24,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹25,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 237 L, 2 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-242GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Finding a fridge that keeps food fresh and fits your kitchen isn't easy. You want space, good cooling, and something that lasts. We've done the legwork, looking at the best double door refrigerators currently on the market. These aren't just boxes for food; they're designed for real-world use.

Final fridge sale - Double-door deals from Samsung, LG & more. Last chance to upgrade your kitchen.
Final fridge sale - Double-door deals from Samsung, LG & more. Last chance to upgrade your kitchen.

We’ve considered space, energy efficiency, and how well they keep things cold. No fancy jargon, just honest facts. This guide helps you choose a refrigerator that suits your needs. Find the right model to keep your groceries fresh and your kitchen organised. Your search for the perfect fridge just got simpler.

Top offers for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Samsung double door refrigerators, over 30% off

Samsung double door refrigerators are now available with over 30% off. Get a spacious, efficient fridge for less. Find models with smart cooling and sleek designs, perfect for modern kitchens. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your home with Samsung's trusted technology and keep your groceries fresher for longer.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

LG double door refrigerators, over 30% off

Last day alert! LG's double-door fridges are still at 30%+ off. Don't miss your chance for smart cooling and ample space at a steal. If your kitchen's crying out for an upgrade, this is it. Reliable, family-friendly fridges—today's your final opportunity.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Whirlpool double door refrigerators, over 40% off

Whirlpool's double-doors? They're practically giving them away! 40%+ off, but it's curtains at midnight. Imagine, a fridge that laughs in the face of overflowing shopping bags, and keeps your veg crisp. If your current fridge is playing up, this is your sign. Don't snooze, or you'll lose.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Godrej double door refrigerators, over 40% off

Godrej double-doors, slashed by 40%+! Last chance to bag a reliable fridge with solid cooling and plenty of room. If you're after a fridge that's built to last, and seriously good value, today's your day. Don't let this one slip through your fingers.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Haier double door refrigerators, over 40% off

Haier double-doors, 40%+ off, but the clock's ticking! Get a fridge with modern features and spacious design before the sale ends. If you're after a fridge that keeps your food fresh and looks good doing it, this is your last shout. Don't miss out on these big savings.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries

Best refrigerators under 30000 in 2025: Top Samsung, LG and Whirlpool picks for efficient cooling and fresh storage

Best refrigerator for a family of 4: Top 10 spacious and compact options from Samsung, LG and more

Best convertible refrigerators: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient and flexible storage solutions

Refrigerators starting 9590 on single, double and side-by-side door with up to 12000 instant discount; up to 46%

FAQs on double door refrigerators

  • Are double-door fridges energy-efficient?

    Modern double-door models often have energy-saving features, but efficiency varies. Check the energy rating label for details.

  • How much space do double-door fridges offer?

    They provide ample space, typically ranging from 250 to 500 litres, suitable for medium to large families.

  • Do double-door fridges have frost-free technology?

    Yes, most modern double-door refrigerators come with frost-free technology, eliminating the need for manual defrosting.

  • Can I adjust the shelves in a double-door fridge?

    Many models offer adjustable shelves and door racks, allowing you to customise storage to fit your needs.

  • Are double-door fridges noisy?

    Modern models are designed for quiet operation. Noise levels are generally low, but check product specifications for decibel ratings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Last day of Amazon sale on best double door refrigerator from top brands like Samsung, LG with 40% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On