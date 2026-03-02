Looking for the best air purifier to tackle PM2.5 and smog? Here’s my Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart review

I have used the unit daily for nearly two months, during peak pollution days and regular evenings alike. In this review, I break down how it performs in terms of noise, filtration, smart features, and overall value, and whether it truly makes a difference when the air outside refuses to cooperate.

Most people know Eureka Forbes for its water purifiers, but the brand has quietly built a line-up of air purifiers for urban homes. The AP 355 Smart air purifier claims to clean spaces up to 480 sq. ft. in about 10 minutes.

I have reviewed many gadgets over the years, but air purifiers demand a different kind of attention. You can’t judge them by looks alone. You have to live with them. You have to notice whether your throat feels less irritated in the morning, whether the room smells cleaner after someone cooks or lights incense, and whether the machine becomes a silent companion or a noisy distraction. That’s what pushed me to test the Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart Air Purifier in my own living room.

In Delhi, checking the AQI has become as routine as checking the weather. Every October, the skyline fades behind a layer of haze, and stepping outside without a mask feels like a gamble. Even indoors, the air doesn’t always feel as safe as we’d like to believe. Dust settles quickly, allergies flare up, and that faint smell of smoke often finds its way inside. That’s when an air purifier stops being a luxury and starts feeling like a necessity.

You don’t need a toolbox or a long checklist to get the Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart Air Purifier up and running. The brand keeps things simple. Open the box, and you’ll find the unit, a power cable, and a manual. That’s it.

Before switching it on, you need to remove the plastic cover from the HEPA filter and place it inside the unit. The process is quick and clearly guided. Once the filter is locked in, plug it in, press the power button, and it starts working. The setup hardly takes a few minutes.

In terms of design, the AP 355 follows a cylindrical tower format. Unlike box-shaped purifiers that need careful placement near walls, this one pulls air from all sides. The 360-degree air intake helps it circulate air evenly across the room. During use, this design feels practical because you don’t have to worry much about positioning.

The matte white finish gives it a neat look that fits easily into most living rooms or bedrooms. However, like most light-coloured appliances, it may need occasional wiping to keep dust marks away. On top, there’s a fan covered by a firm grille. It allows smooth airflow while keeping fingers safe, which is important if you have children at home.

The touch controls sit on the top panel, along with the sensor display. They are easy to reach and respond well. Along the sides, perforated panels allow air to enter from all directions. A laser sensor that monitors PM levels is located at the front. The rear panel opens to reveal the True HEPA filter, which simplifies maintenance.

Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart Air Purifier review: Tech at glance, Smart Features and Usability Indoor air is something most of us ignore until allergies flare up or the room starts to feel stuffy. I tested the Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart Air Purifier in a medium-sized bedroom during peak pollution days, and it quickly became part of my daily routine. This isn’t just a device you switch on occasionally, it’s the kind you leave running and forget about, trusting it to do its job quietly in the background.

Filtration System: What’s Working Inside The AP 355 runs on a four-stage filtration setup designed to handle both visible dust and microscopic particles.

Stage 1 - Pre-filter: This first layer traps larger particles like dust, lint, and pet hair. After a week of use, I checked it and was surprised at how much it had already collected. It’s washable, which helps reduce maintenance costs.

Stage 2 – True HEPA 13 Filter: This filter targets fine particles, including pollen and airborne allergens. During testing, I noticed fewer sneezing episodes in the morning, especially useful if you’re sensitive to dust.

Stage 3 – Activated Carbon Filter: If you live in a city or near traffic, this layer matters. It absorbs smoke, cooking smells, and chemical fumes. After frying food in the kitchen, the smell reduced noticeably faster when the purifier was running in Auto mode.

Stage 4 – Plasma Filtration: Unlike basic ionisers found in some models, this system uses plasma technology to neutralise harmful microbes. While you can’t see this happening, the added layer gives extra reassurance, especially in homes with children.

The purifier pulls in air from all sides through its 360-degree intake. In practical terms, that means you don’t need to position it perfectly in one corner; it works effectively even when placed near a wall.

Display, Controls and Everyday Usability The touch panel on top is simple to use. A light tap lets you switch modes or adjust fan speed. The OLED display shows real-time AQI readings, which I found helpful during late evenings when pollution levels outside were higher. There’s also a small section displaying room temperature and humidity.

An LED light bar changes colour based on air quality. Even from across the room, you can tell whether the air is clean or needs attention.

In Auto mode, the purifier adjusts fan speed on its own depending on PM2.5 levels. During one test, I opened a window facing traffic. Within minutes, the fan speed increased automatically, then slowed once the air improved. That hands-free response makes daily use easy.

Sleep mode reduces noise levels, making it suitable for night use. I kept it running beside my bed and found it quiet enough not to disturb sleep. A child lock and filter replacement alert adds to convenience, so you’re not guessing when maintenance is due.