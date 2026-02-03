Meta Oakley Vanguard smart glasses with built-In AI features launched in India: Price and features

Meta has introduced the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India. The new wearable targets people who take part in outdoor sports and activities. It marks Meta’s second major smart glasses launch in the country after the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and comes with changes in design and controls. Meta launches Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India with AI features, camera support, and local language options. (Meta)

The Oakley Meta Vanguard features a 12MP camera placed at the centre of the frame. The camera supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. Users can also record short clips in 3K resolution. The glasses support voice interaction and calling through Meta AI, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta lineup.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses: Price and Availability in India The Oakley Meta Vanguard starts at Rs. 52,300 in India. Buyers can purchase the smart glasses from Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, and select optical retail stores. Meta is offering the device in four versions, based on frame colour and lens type.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses: Design and Key Features Meta says the Oakley Meta Vanguard focuses on sports use, such as cycling and training. Unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which follow a casual eyewear style, the Vanguard uses a wraparound frame based on Oakley’s Vanguard design. The glasses weigh 66 grams and come with an IP67 rating, which protects them from dust and water.

The glasses use Prizm lenses that aim to reduce glare and limit exposure to sunlight, wind, and dust during outdoor activity.

Camera and Controls The built-in camera offers a 122-degree field of view to capture footage from the wearer’s perspective. Users can record 1080p videos at 30fps for up to five minutes or at 60fps for up to three minutes. Recorded videos can be shared through Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has added a new Action button on the frame to control camera functions. A second button on the inner side of the arms allows users to assign custom actions.

Audio, AI, and India-Specific Features The Oakley Meta Vanguard includes open-ear speakers and a five-microphone system. Users can activate Meta AI using a voice command to control features or get information.

For Indian users, Meta AI supports Hindi language commands, media control, and text responses. The glasses also support hands-free UPI Lite payments in Hindi. Meta has added actor Deepika Padukone as one of the voice options for the assistant.

Furthermore, Meta has partnered with Garmin to allow users to access health and workout data from compatible Garmin smartwatches using voice commands through the glasses.

The smart glasses support Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E and include 32GB of internal storage. Meta claims the Oakley Meta Vanguard delivers up to nine hours of regular use or six hours of music playback. The charging case adds up to 36 hours of extra battery life.