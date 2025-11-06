Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC launched: Price, features and more

Motorola has expanded its popular budget-friendly smartphone lineup with the launch of the Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power in the global market. Both devices aim to target users who need dependable performance, long battery life, and a durable build at budget-friendly prices. Moto G57 and G57 Power 5G smartphones launched globally.

Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power: Specifications and Features

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1050 nits of peak brightness. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Moto G57 Power runs on Android 16 and supports dual SIM (Nano + eSIM). It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable virtually up to 24GB through RAM Boost 4.0. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. The phone also comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read: Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops: Report

For photography, the device includes a triple rear camera system led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a light sensor for better depth and colour accuracy. It includes an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification, which offers clear sound output for media and calls.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date, Game Pass access, and gameplay details revealed

Under the hood, the device houses a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and claims to offer up to 60 hours of runtime on a single charge. The standard Moto G57 includes a 5,200mAh battery with the same 30W charging support. Both devices comply with MIL-STD-810H6 military-grade standards and carry an IP64 rating, which provides resistance against dust and water.

Also read: Amazon warns Perplexity to pull its Comet assistant from online store

Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power: Price and Availability

The Moto G57 Power is priced at EUR 279 (around Rs. 28,000) and comes in Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Pink Lemonade colour options. The standard Moto G57 costs EUR 249 (around Rs. 25,000) and is currently available in the Middle East.