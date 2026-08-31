My old double door refrigerator gave up! Should a side-by-side be my next upgrade?

When should you consider buying a side-by-side refrigerator. (Pexels) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Refrigerator at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → My old double-door refrigerator finally gave up, and suddenly I had a decision to make. Do I replace it with another double-door model or take this opportunity to upgrade to a side-by-side? If your refrigerator has started showing signs of ageing, it may be worth asking the same question. Frequent cooling fluctuations, strange compressor noises, water leakage and a sudden jump in electricity consumption are all warning signs. Sometimes, though, the problem isn't that the refrigerator is failing — it's that your needs have outgrown it. A refrigerator that worked perfectly for a couple can start feeling cramped when the family grows, grocery shopping gets bigger or you begin preparing meals in bulk. Entertaining frequently or keeping a sizeable stock of frozen food can also make a larger refrigerator tempting. For me, the breakdown was the perfect excuse to look beyond the same old top-freezer design. Why upgrade to a side-by-side refrigerator? The appeal of a side-by-side is fairly straightforward: the refrigerator and freezer sit next to each other instead of being stacked vertically. That means: Both sections are easier to access: You don't have to bend down as often to reach frozen food. Better freezer visibility: Multiple shelves and compartments make it easier to see and organise smaller packets and boxes. Narrower door swing: Since the doors open from the centre, they don't need as much clearance in front of the refrigerator. That last point is particularly useful in compact kitchens. A side-by-side can offer substantial storage without two large doors swinging into the walkway. However, there is a catch. Side-by-side refrigerators are generally wider, so the space-saving advantage applies to door clearance, not necessarily to the overall footprint. Your kitchen may have enough room for the doors but not enough width for the appliance itself. How do side-by-side and double-door fridges actually compare? Capacity and storage This is where things get interesting. A refrigerator with a higher litre capacity isn't automatically going to feel more spacious. Traditional double-door models usually have wider shelves, making them convenient for: Large cooking vessels

Wide containers

Pizza boxes

Serving platters

Leftovers from large meals Side-by-side models, meanwhile, divide the width between the refrigerator and freezer. The organisation is often better, but each section is narrower. The freezer is easier to organise, but bulky frozen food can be harder to accommodate. So before choosing based purely on capacity, think about what you actually store. Double door refrigerators vs side-by-side refrigerators

Aspect Double-Door Refrigerator Side-by-Side Refrigerator Storage Capacity Usually available in a wide range, suitable for small to large families Generally offers higher capacity, ideal for large families Door Configuration Separate refrigerator and freezer compartments, usually stacked vertically Refrigerator and freezer compartments placed side by side Space Utilisation Deeper shelves can accommodate larger vessels and containers Wider, easily accessible shelves but narrower compartments Freezer Access Freezer is typically placed above or below the refrigerator section Freezer is at an easy-to-reach height alongside the refrigerator Kitchen Space Usually requires less width, making it easier to fit into compact kitchens Needs more width and clearance, so installation space matters Energy Efficiency Often offers more energy-efficient options, particularly at lower capacities Can consume more electricity due to larger capacity, though inverter models improve efficiency Price Range Generally more affordable, with plenty of options across budgets Usually costs more, particularly feature-rich and high-capacity models Best For Families seeking practical storage, affordability and versatile size options Large families wanting high storage capacity, organised compartments and a premium look

Energy efficiency and power consumption The configuration itself shouldn't be the deciding factor when it comes to electricity consumption. Modern models increasingly come with inverter compressors and efficiency-focused cooling systems, but consumption varies considerably between individual models. Check the BEE star rating and annual energy consumption rather than assuming a double-door will always be cheaper to run. A bigger refrigerator can also consume more simply because there is more space to cool. If you don't need the extra capacity, paying more for a larger appliance may not make financial sense over several years. Features and technology Side-by-side refrigerators tend to offer more premium features, especially as you move up the price range. Depending on the model, you may get:

Inverter compressors

Digital temperature controls

Frost-free operation

Water and ice dispensers

Convertible storage compartments

Smart or app-connected controls But I wouldn't let a long feature list make the decision for you. A water dispenser sounds great until you realise you barely use it, while reliable cooling and practical storage matter every single day. Pricing and maintenance This is another area where the traditional double-door can have an advantage. A side-by-side generally commands a higher upfront price, particularly when you add dispensers, ice makers, smart controls and premium finishes. More sophisticated hardware can also mean more components that may eventually require servicing. That doesn't make side-by-side refrigerators unreliable. It simply makes after-sales support more important. Before buying, check the brand's service network and warranty coverage, particularly for electronic components and the compressor. Side-by-side refrigerators I considered buying

Samsung’s 653-litre side-by-side refrigerator is built for larger households that need generous storage without giving up smart features. Its convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adjust storage based on your needs, while Twin Cooling Plus, a Digital Inverter Compressor and Wi-Fi connectivity add everyday convenience. The 3-star rating and 547-unit annual energy consumption are worth considering too.

Specifications Capacity 653 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Technology Twin Cooling Plus Dimensions 91.2 x 178 x 71.6 cm Reasons to buy Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity Reason to avoid Large footprint may not suit compact kitchens Higher price than conventional double-door models

Why choose this side-by-side refrigerator? Choose it for its large capacity, flexible storage modes, smart connectivity and efficient inverter cooling suited to larger Indian households.

BEST FOR LARGE FAMILIES 2. LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

With 655 litres of capacity, this LG side-by-side refrigerator is a strong option for large families that need room for both fresh groceries and frozen food. The Smart Inverter Compressor is paired with Multi Air Flow for more consistent cooling, while Express Freezing comes in handy when you need to chill or freeze items quickly.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Technology Multi Air Flow Dimensions 91.3 x 179 x 73.5 cm Reasons to buy Spacious 655-litre capacity Express Freezing function Reason to avoid Large footprint needs careful measurement Narrow shelves may limit bulky storage

Why choose this side-by-side refrigerator? Choose it for spacious storage, consistent multi-airflow cooling and quick freezing, backed by LG’s inverter compressor and extensive service network.

If you want a spacious side-by-side refrigerator without stretching the budget too far, this Voltas Beko model is worth considering. It offers 563 litres of gross capacity, a ProSmart Inverter Compressor and Multi Air Flow cooling. The Active Fresh Blue Light and Air Clean Filter add a freshness-focused touch, while stabilizer-free operation is useful for Indian homes.

Specifications Capacity 563 L Gross Compressor ProSmart Inverter Cooling Multi Air Flow Warranty 2 Years Comprehensive Dimensions 90.5 x 177 x 67 cm Reasons to buy Good capacity for the price 12-year compressor warranty Reason to avoid No smart connectivity Fewer premium features than pricier rivals

Why choose this side-by-side refrigerator? Choose it for its large capacity, inverter cooling, useful freshness features and competitive pricing compared with premium side-by-side models.

Samsung’s RF57A5032S9 takes a slightly different approach with its French-door layout and bottom freezer. The 550-litre refrigerator offers 364 litres of fresh-food storage, while Twin Cooling Plus separates cooling between compartments to help limit odour mixing. Its convertible functionality, Power Cool and Power Freeze settings make it particularly useful for households whose storage needs change regularly.

Specifications Capacity 550 litres Configuration Full-Sized French Door Energy Rating 4 Star Cooling Technology Twin Cooling Plus Dimensions 76.5D x 81.7W x 177.6H cm Reasons to buy 4-star energy rating Convertible storage Reason to avoid Heavy at 97.5 kg Wider depth requires planning

Why choose this side-by-side refrigerator? Choose it for flexible storage, Twin Cooling Plus, a 4-star rating and convenient bottom-freezer access for everyday use.

The Midea 563-litre side-by-side refrigerator is aimed at large families that need generous storage without moving into an ultra-premium price bracket. Its inverter compressor, Multi Air Flow cooling and frost-free operation cover the everyday essentials, while the portable ice maker adds convenience. The Bru-Steel finish also gives this spacious refrigerator a contemporary, understated look.

Specifications Capacity 563 L Configuration Side-by-Side Compressor Inverter Cooling Multi Air Flow Dimensions 89.7W x 176.5H x 70.6D cm Reasons to buy Spacious 563-litre capacity Portable ice maker Reason to avoid Only 1-year product warranty Bulky footprint for smaller kitchens

Why choose this side by side refrigerator? Choose it for spacious storage, consistent cooling, inverter efficiency and an ice maker at a comparatively competitive price. Top 3 features of the best side-by-side refrigerators

Side by side refrigerators Capacity Compressor Cooling Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free 653L Digital Inverter Compressor Twin cooling plus LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 655L Smart Inverter Multi Air Flow Voltas Beko 563 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 536L ProSmart Inverter Multi Air Flow Samsung 550 L French Door Refrigerator 550L Inverter Twin Cooling Plus Midea 563-litre side-by-side refrigerator 536L Inverter Multi Air Flow

What are the hidden drawbacks of side-by-side refrigerators? The biggest one is something you may not notice until you start loading the refrigerator: narrow shelves. A wide platter that fits effortlessly into a double-door refrigerator may not fit into a side-by-side at all. The same applies to large pizza boxes and bulky containers. The freezer has a similar trade-off. You get excellent vertical organisation, but less width for large frozen items. Ice makers and dispenser mechanisms can further reduce the usable storage area. And then there is the price. If you don't need the premium features or additional organisation, spending substantially more on a side-by-side may not offer enough practical benefit. Which refrigerator type wins for your kitchen? There isn't one universal winner. Stick with a double-door if: You have a smaller household.

You regularly store wide vessels and large containers.

Your kitchen has enough room for conventional door clearance.

Keeping the purchase price lower is important. Consider a side-by-side if: You buy and store a lot of frozen food.

You prefer having everything at a more accessible height.

You value organised freezer storage.

Your kitchen has limited door-opening clearance.

Features and a more premium design matter to you. For me, the side-by-side became tempting because it addressed some of the frustrations I had with my old refrigerator. But that doesn't automatically make it the better choice. The layout has to work with the way you actually shop, cook and store food. What should you check before buying your side-by-side upgrade? Before you order one, measure everything, not just the refrigerator cavity. Check: Kitchen cavity dimensions

Entrance and hallway widths

Door-opening clearance

Delivery route and tight corners

Compressor and comprehensive warranty

Local service availability

BEE star rating and annual energy consumption A refrigerator can fit perfectly into your kitchen and still become a delivery nightmare if it cannot make it through the entrance. After comparing the two formats, I've come to one simple conclusion: don't upgrade to a side-by-side simply because your old double-door refrigerator has died. Upgrade because the side-by-side layout genuinely works better for you. For some homes, that means better organisation and easier access. For others, the wider shelves and simpler design of a double-door refrigerator will remain the more practical choice. Similar stories for you