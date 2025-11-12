Nano Banana to finally get this useful AI editing feature in India, Google launching…

Google is bringing one of its most creative and advanced AI photo editing tools, powered by the Nano Banana model, to Google Photos users in India. The feature, which has already been available in the US, will begin rolling out next week and promises to make photo editing easier, faster, and far more fun using natural language prompts. At the heart of this update is Google’s “Help me edit” feature, a conversational AI tool that lets you describe exactly what you want changed in your photos.

‘Help me edit’ gets smarter

At the heart of this update is Google’s “Help me edit” feature, a conversational AI tool that lets you describe exactly what you want changed in your photos. Instead of manually tweaking brightness or cropping, you can now simply type a request like “remove my sunglasses,” “open my eyes,” or “make everyone smile.” Google Photos’ AI will process your command and automatically adjust the image.

The feature is powered by Google’s Nano Banana AI model, which adds a creative twist. Users can now apply imaginative styles just by describing them, think “turn this into a Renaissance portrait,” or “make this look like a mosaic of colourful tiles.” This goes beyond traditional editing, allowing users to blend generative AI art with personal photography.

Ready-made AI templates

To make it even easier, Google Photos will include a “Create with AI” carousel in the Create tab, offering prompt suggestions and templates. You can try options like “put me in a high-fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot,” or “make a winter holiday card.” These one-tap edits combine Google’s AI with your photo library to generate professional-looking images in seconds.

Personalised templates coming soon

In the coming weeks, Google will also introduce personalised templates based on your photo gallery, hobbies, and past moments. You’ll be able to ask for things like “draw my name in my favourite style” or “make a cartoon of me hiking.” The AI will use cues from your photos to deliver results that feel uniquely yours.

Ask Photos expanding globally

Google’s conversational Ask Photos feature, which lets you search your photo library with natural questions like “show me pictures from my Goa trip”, is expanding to over 100 countries and 17 languages. In India, users will soon see a new “Ask” tab replacing “Search” at the bottom of the Photos app.

Together, these updates mark one of the biggest AI overhauls in Google Photos’ history, and for Indian users, the Nano Banana rollout is set to make editing not just effortless, but deeply creative.