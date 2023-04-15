NASA developing snake-like robot to discover life on Saturn's moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing a snake-like robot which it says can boost space exploration through its diverse adaptability to various terrains.



Known as Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor or EELS, it is a system capable of exploring internal and enclosed dynamic terrain structures to assess evidence for life.



It's special focus is on Encaladus, the sixth largest moon of Saturn. Discovered in 1789, it is a small and icy body. The Cassini spacecraft dubbed this icy moon to be one of the solar system's ‘most scientifically interesting destinations’.



Besides this, the spacecraft found that geyser-like jets spew water vapour and ice particles from an underground ocean beneath its icy crust. Enceladus has become a promising lead for NASA in its search for life due to its global ocean and internal heat. Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS) is a snake-like, self-propelled robot which is designed to be adaptable to travel ocean-world-inspired terrain.(NASA/JPL-CalTech)

Enceladus is highly reflecting and has a surface temperature about -201 degrees Celsius. But according to scientists, it is not that cold and inactive place as appeared.

Besides Enceladus, EELS system can explore Martial polar caps and descending crevasses in the Earth's ice sheets. The work is underway to identify high-priority and high-impact scientific investigations to show capabilities of the snake-like robot.

Talking about this robot, it has an actuation and propulsion mechanism. It is driven by power and communication electronics. EELS uses rotating propulsion unit which acts as tracks while the gripping mechanism and propeller unit helps it to access a plume vent exit. Due to this, EELS can help in exploring those areas which were once inaccesible.

