New Year vibes needed an upgrade; these gaming headphones with RGB lights caught my eye

As the New Year rolled in, I felt like refreshing my setup, not just for better sound, but for something that actually looked fun and modern on my desk. Plain headphones did the job, but they never quite matched the energy of late-night gaming sessions, movie breaks, or music breaks. That’s where RGB headphones started to make sense. Headphones that sound good and look the part.

Beyond the lighting, good RGB headphones still need to deliver clear audio, comfort and reliability. This list highlights RGB headphones that strike a balance between eye-catching design and solid performance, making them enjoyable to use long after the initial visual excitement wears off.

Battery life isn't applicable as this is a wired headset designed for continuous plug-and-play performance across multiple devices. Its efficient drivers ensure no power dropouts during marathon gaming sessions, making it reliable for PC, PS5, Switch, and smartphones without any charging interruptions.

The Razer Kraken V4 X delivers immersive Triforce 40mm drivers that separate highs, mids, and lows for crystal-clear audio positioning. Paired with 7.1 surround sound, a retractable HyperClear cardioid mic, and memory foam cushions, it offers comfort and noise isolation. Chroma RGB lighting and convertible Type-C/A cables add versatility and style to your gaming setup.

Specifications Drivers Triforce 40mm Audio 7.1 Surround Sound Mic Retractable HyperClear Cardioid Connectivity USB Type-C & Type-A Features Chroma RGB, Memory Foam Reasons to buy Precise audio separation and surround sound. Universal compatibility with convertible cables. Reasons to avoid Wired design limits mobility. Premium pricing for wired model.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for pro-level gaming audio with precise sound positioning, comfort, and stylish RGB across all major platforms.

With a robust 1200mAh battery, it delivers 35 hours of playtime with RGB on or 40 hours off, charging fully in just 2.5-3 hours. This extended battery supports non-stop gaming marathons without frequent recharges, perfect for immersive sessions.

Equipped with 50mm titanium-coated drivers, the Stealth 10 provides ultra-low latency (≤20ms) via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring synced audio on PC, PS5, and mobiles. The adjustable noise-cancelling mic and cool RGB lighting enhance team chats and aesthetics, while multi-device support keeps you connected seamlessly.

Specifications Battery 35-40 hours (1200mAh) Drivers 50mm Titanium-Coated Connectivity 2.4GHz + BT 5.4 Latency ≤20ms Mic Adjustable Noise-Cancelling Reasons to buy Long battery and dual wireless modes. Low latency for competitive gaming. Reasons to avoid Mic support is limited on some consoles. Bulkier than true earphones.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for wireless freedom, precise low-latency audio, and long battery life tailored for multi-platform gaming.

Enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, supporting extended gaming without interruptions. The efficient power management allows switching between wireless modes while maintaining strong performance throughout long sessions.

This versatile headset offers 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired options with 20ms latency and 50mm drivers for immersive sound. Fabric cushions ensure comfort, RGB LED adds flair, and the detachable ENC mic provides clear communication across PC, PS5, mobiles, and more devices.

Specifications Battery 40 hours Drivers 50mm Connectivity 2.4GHz + BT + Wired Latency 20ms Mic Detachable ENC Reasons to buy Triple connectivity options. Excellent battery and comfort. Reasons to avoid Mixed sound quality feedback. Occasional power button issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its connectivity options, battery endurance, and comfort. Sound and build quality receive mixed feedback, with some reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for flexible connectivity, long battery, and comfortable all-day gaming across multiple platforms.

As a wired headset, it requires no battery, delivering consistent performance without charging downtime. The lightweight 280g design and long 2.1m braided cables support unrestricted movement during extended use.

Featuring 7.1 surround sound, ENC mic, and RGB lighting, the Proteus offers crystal-clear audio with strong bass. Memory foam earcups and an auto-adjustable headband provide comfort, while Windows software enables EQ tweaks, mic controls, and immersive gaming on PC and consoles.

Specifications Audio 7.1 Surround Sound Drivers High-fidelity Connectivity USB + 3.5mm Weight 280g Mic Detachable ENC Reasons to buy Customizable Windows software. Lightweight ergonomic design. Reasons to avoid Mixed sound volume reports. Connectivity issues noted.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its reinforced build and mic quality but note mixed sound volume and fit issues with some connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reliable wired 7.1 surround, customizable software, and lightweight comfort for serious gamers.

This wired USB headset operates without battery needs, ensuring stable Hi-Res audio delivery for PC, PS4, Mac, and laptops. Its plug-and-play design supports uninterrupted long sessions with pro-level software customisation.

The G35 boasts 50mm hybrid drivers, 7.1 virtual surround, and Edifier's sound software for EQ, effects, and mic enhancements. Noise-cancelling detachable mic, protein leather cushions, and 16.8M RGB lighting create an immersive, eye-friendly experience with wide compatibility.

Specifications Drivers 50mm Hybrid Audio Hi-Res + 7.1 Surround Mic Detachable ENC Noise-Cancelling Software Pro EQ & Effects Lighting 16.8M RGB Reasons to buy Hi-Res audio with advanced software. Comfortable suspension headband. Reasons to avoid USB-only, no Xbox support. Software setup may need support.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for studio-quality Hi-Res sound, customizable effects, and vibrant RGB in a comfortable package.

No battery required for this wired powerhouse, which uses a 2.4m braided USB cable for lag-free Dolby Atmos performance. Gold-plated connectors ensure stable, high-fidelity transmission during extended gaming.

Dolby Atmos and simulated 7.1 surround via Windows software deliver detailed audio with 50mm neodymium drivers. Flexible high-sensitivity mic, RGB modes, and padded cushions offer comfort and control, while the inline pod manages volume, mic, and lighting effortlessly.

Specifications Audio Dolby Atmos + 7.1 Drivers 50mm Neodymium Cable 2.4m Braided USB Mic Flexible High-Sensitivity Software Windows EQ + Voice Changer Reasons to buy Dolby Atmos immersion. Comprehensive Windows software. Reasons to avoid Mixed comfort for long sessions. Mic durability concerns.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its immersive sound and gaming enhancement, but note mixed comfort and mic durability over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for Dolby Atmos immersion, software customisation, and a comfortable design perfect for PC gaming.

A 1000mAh battery provides 30 hours with RGB or 50 hours without, with Type-C charging for quick top-ups. Low 20ms latency ensures smooth wireless performance up to 10 meters away.

Tri-mode connectivity (wireless dongle, Bluetooth, aux) with 50mm drivers delivers powerful bass and clear details. Detachable mic, volume scroller, and memory foam pads offer comfort and control for PC/laptop gaming, enhanced by vibrant RGB lighting.

Specifications Battery 30-50 hours (1000mAh) Drivers 50mm Latency 20ms Connectivity Tri-Mode Wireless Controls Volume Scroller + Mic On/Off Reasons to buy Excellent battery and build quality. Intuitive inline controls. Reasons to avoid Limited to PC/laptop primarily. Moderate noise isolation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its build, mic clarity, comfort, and RGB connectivity, calling it an excellent value for gaming and music.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile tri-mode wireless, long battery, and premium comfort at budget-friendly pricing.

Wired design eliminates battery concerns, using a durable anti-tangle braided cable with 3.5mm jack for zero-lag stability. Separate USB powers dynamic RGB without audio interference.

50mm drivers produce 3D surround sound for precise positioning, paired with a 120° noise-cancelling mic. Inline controls, memory foam protein leather earcups, and an adjustable headband ensure all-day comfort and quick adjustments during intense sessions.

Specifications Drivers 50mm High-Precision Audio 3D Surround Sound Mic 120° Noise-Cancelling Cable Braided 3.5mm + USB RGB Warranty 1+1 Years Reasons to buy Stable wired connection with RGB flair. Comfortable for long gaming marathons. Reasons to avoid No wireless freedom. Limited to basic platforms.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for lag-free 3D audio, clear team comms, and marathon comfort with stylish lighting.

This USB wired headset needs no battery, offering plug-and-play stability with a 2.1m cable for desktops and laptops. Inline controls handle volume, mic, and RGB without software hassles.

Virtual 7.1 surround and 50mm neodymium drivers deliver immersive bass and positional audio. 360° rotatable noise-cancelling mic, breathable memory earmuffs, and rainbow RGB backlight create a lightweight (320g), user-friendly gaming experience with a foldable design.

Specifications Drivers 50mm Neodymium Audio Virtual 7.1 Surround Mic 360° Rotatable Noise-Cancelling Connectivity USB Wired Weight 320g Lightweight Reasons to buy Vibrant RGB and easy inline controls. Flexible mic and comfortable fit. Reasons to avoid USB-only compatibility. Basic surround vs premium models.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for vivid 7.1 audio, customizable RGB, and lightweight comfort perfect for PC gaming setups.

Powerful 1200mAh battery offers 30-35 hours with RGB or 50 hours without, recharging in 2.5-3 hours via USB-C. Perfect for extended PS5, PC, and Switch sessions. 50mm drivers and noise-cancelling mic deliver immersive sound with a 2.4GHz low-latency dongle or Bluetooth. Breathable mesh ear pads, adjustable mic, Game/Music modes, and RGB lighting ensure comfort and versatility across platforms (no Xbox/PS Bluetooth).

Specifications Battery 30-50 hours (1200mAh) Drivers 50mm Connectivity 2.4GHz + Bluetooth Modes Game/Music Switch Compatibility PS5/PC/PS4/Switch Reasons to buy Long battery and dual wireless modes. Comfortable for extended play. Reasons to avoid No Xbox or PS Bluetooth support. Platform-specific limitations.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for wireless low-latency gaming, long battery life, and a comfortable design across major consoles.

Reasons to consider when buying gaming headphones

RGB lighting customisation : Adjustable colours and effects help personalise your setup.

: Adjustable colours and effects help personalise your setup. Sound quality : Clear audio with punchy bass enhances gaming and media sessions.

: Clear audio with punchy bass enhances gaming and media sessions. Comfort : Soft ear cushions and adjustable headbands support long usage hours.

: Soft ear cushions and adjustable headbands support long usage hours. Build quality : Durable frames and braided cables improve long-term reliability.

: Durable frames and braided cables improve long-term reliability. Everyday compatibility: Easy connection with PCs, consoles and laptops adds versatility.

Do RGB headphones offer the same sound quality as regular headphones?

Yes, RGB lighting does not affect audio performance. Sound quality depends on drivers, tuning and build, and many RGB headphones deliver strong audio alongside visual appeal.

Are RGB lights distracting during use?

Not usually. Most models allow you to adjust brightness or turn lighting off entirely, giving you control over how subtle or bold the visual effects appear.

Are RGB headphones only meant for gaming?

While popular among gamers, RGB headphones also suit movies, music and casual use. Their comfort and sound performance make them practical beyond gaming setups.

Top 3 features of best gaming headphones with RGB lights

Gaming headphones Connectivity Audio Features Special Highlights Razer Kraken V4 X Wired USB-C/A 7.1 Surround Chroma RGB, HyperClear Mic Ant Esports Stealth 10 2.4GHz + BT 5.4 Low Latency Noise-Cancelling Mic Cosmic Byte Immortal 2.4GHz + BT + Wired 20ms Latency Fabric Cushions, ENC Mic Cosmic Byte Proteus USB + 3.5mm 7.1 Surround Windows Software, ENC Edifier G35 USB Wired Hi-Res 7.1 Pro Software, RGB ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Wired Dolby Atmos 7.1 Inline Controls, Software Amazon Basics Tri-Mode Wireless + BT + Aux Low Latency Detachable Mic, RGB Drumstone Wired 3.5mm + USB RGB 3D Surround Noise-Cancelling, Inline AULA S505 USB Wired Virtual 7.1 Rainbow RGB, Rotatable Mic HW10 Wireless 2.4GHz + BT Game/Music Modes Console Compatible, RGB

FAQs on Gaming headphones Can RGB headphones work without software? Yes, basic lighting often works out of the box. Software simply adds more customisation options.

Do RGB lights drain power faster? Lighting uses some power, but the impact is usually minimal. Wired models are unaffected.

Are RGB headphones heavy? Most are designed to stay lightweight despite added lighting elements. Comfort depends more on padding and headband design.

Can I use RGB headphones with consoles? Many models work with consoles, though lighting control may vary. Audio functionality remains unaffected.

Are RGB headphones suitable for work calls? Yes, many include clear microphones and comfortable designs. You can always disable lighting for a more professional look.

