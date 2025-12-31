Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Year vibes needed an upgrade; these gaming headphones with RGB lights caught my eye

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 08:00 am IST

RGB headphones add visual flair to immersive audio, and these picks focus on sound quality, comfort, lighting effects and everyday usability for gaming and entertainment.

Most trusted brand

Razer Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset: 40 mm Drivers - Cardioid Mic - Memory Foam Cushions - Chroma RGB Lighting - Type C & Type A Cable - for PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Smartphone View Details checkDetails

₹5,595

Budget riendly

Ant Esports Stealth 10 Wireless Gaming Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone for PC, PS5, PS4, Mac, 2.4 GHz Wireless & BT 5.4 Gaming Headphones, Cool RGB Lighting, 35Hr Battery, 50mm Drivers-Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Cosmic Byte Immortal 2.4Ghz Wireless + Bluetooth + Wired Headphone, 20ms Latency, 40Hrs Battery Life, 50mm Driver, RGB LED, Fabric Cushions, Detachable ENC Microphone (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Value for money

Cosmic Byte Proteus Headset Dual Input USB and 3.5mm, 7.1 Surround Sound, RGB LED, ENC Microphone, Memory Foam Earcushions, Windows Software (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

Hi-Fi sound

Edifier G35 PC Gaming Headset Hi-Res Sound Quality USB Over-Ear Headphone with 7.1 Surrounding Sound, 50mm Hybrid Driver, ENC Noise Cancelling Mic, 16.8m RGB Light for PC PS4 Mac Laptop Desktop Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,380

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Headphone with Dolby Atmos, RGB LED, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Padded Headband and Ear Cushions(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazon basics Tri-Mode Wireless RGB Gaming Headphones with Detachable Mic,Volume Scroller,Microphone On/Off Button,Type-C Charging Jack, for PC and Laptop. (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

2 year warranty

Drumstone 𝟏+𝟏 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 Wired Gaming Headphones with RGB Light, Over Ear Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic for PC, Computer, Laptop, Mobile View Details checkDetails

₹3,039

AULA S505 USB Wired Gaming in Ear Headphones with Mic for PC | RGB Rainbow Backlit Gaming Headphone,Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound,50mm Driver,Soft Memory Earmuffs | Wired Laptop Desktop Headset (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,039

Vakedy HW10 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5, PC, PS4, Switch, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 2.4GHz Low Latency & Bluetooth, 50Hr Battery, RGB Light(White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,674

As the New Year rolled in, I felt like refreshing my setup, not just for better sound, but for something that actually looked fun and modern on my desk. Plain headphones did the job, but they never quite matched the energy of late-night gaming sessions, movie breaks, or music breaks. That’s where RGB headphones started to make sense.

Headphones that sound good and look the part.
Headphones that sound good and look the part.

Beyond the lighting, good RGB headphones still need to deliver clear audio, comfort and reliability. This list highlights RGB headphones that strike a balance between eye-catching design and solid performance, making them enjoyable to use long after the initial visual excitement wears off.

Battery life isn't applicable as this is a wired headset designed for continuous plug-and-play performance across multiple devices. Its efficient drivers ensure no power dropouts during marathon gaming sessions, making it reliable for PC, PS5, Switch, and smartphones without any charging interruptions.

The Razer Kraken V4 X delivers immersive Triforce 40mm drivers that separate highs, mids, and lows for crystal-clear audio positioning. Paired with 7.1 surround sound, a retractable HyperClear cardioid mic, and memory foam cushions, it offers comfort and noise isolation. Chroma RGB lighting and convertible Type-C/A cables add versatility and style to your gaming setup.

Specifications

Drivers
Triforce 40mm
Audio
7.1 Surround Sound
Mic
Retractable HyperClear Cardioid
Connectivity
USB Type-C & Type-A
Features
Chroma RGB, Memory Foam

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Precise audio separation and surround sound.

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility with convertible cables.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wired design limits mobility.

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing for wired model.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for pro-level gaming audio with precise sound positioning, comfort, and stylish RGB across all major platforms.

With a robust 1200mAh battery, it delivers 35 hours of playtime with RGB on or 40 hours off, charging fully in just 2.5-3 hours. This extended battery supports non-stop gaming marathons without frequent recharges, perfect for immersive sessions.

Equipped with 50mm titanium-coated drivers, the Stealth 10 provides ultra-low latency (≤20ms) via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring synced audio on PC, PS5, and mobiles. The adjustable noise-cancelling mic and cool RGB lighting enhance team chats and aesthetics, while multi-device support keeps you connected seamlessly.

Specifications

Battery
35-40 hours (1200mAh)
Drivers
50mm Titanium-Coated
Connectivity
2.4GHz + BT 5.4
Latency
≤20ms
Mic
Adjustable Noise-Cancelling

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery and dual wireless modes.

affiliate-tick

Low latency for competitive gaming.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mic support is limited on some consoles.

affiliate-cross

Bulkier than true earphones.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for wireless freedom, precise low-latency audio, and long battery life tailored for multi-platform gaming.

Enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, supporting extended gaming without interruptions. The efficient power management allows switching between wireless modes while maintaining strong performance throughout long sessions.

This versatile headset offers 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired options with 20ms latency and 50mm drivers for immersive sound. Fabric cushions ensure comfort, RGB LED adds flair, and the detachable ENC mic provides clear communication across PC, PS5, mobiles, and more devices.

Specifications

Battery
40 hours
Drivers
50mm
Connectivity
2.4GHz + BT + Wired
Latency
20ms
Mic
Detachable ENC

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Triple connectivity options.

affiliate-tick

Excellent battery and comfort.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed sound quality feedback.

affiliate-cross

Occasional power button issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its connectivity options, battery endurance, and comfort. Sound and build quality receive mixed feedback, with some reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for flexible connectivity, long battery, and comfortable all-day gaming across multiple platforms.

As a wired headset, it requires no battery, delivering consistent performance without charging downtime. The lightweight 280g design and long 2.1m braided cables support unrestricted movement during extended use.

Featuring 7.1 surround sound, ENC mic, and RGB lighting, the Proteus offers crystal-clear audio with strong bass. Memory foam earcups and an auto-adjustable headband provide comfort, while Windows software enables EQ tweaks, mic controls, and immersive gaming on PC and consoles.

Specifications

Audio
7.1 Surround Sound
Drivers
High-fidelity
Connectivity
USB + 3.5mm
Weight
280g
Mic
Detachable ENC

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Customizable Windows software.

affiliate-tick

Lightweight ergonomic design.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed sound volume reports.

affiliate-cross

Connectivity issues noted.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its reinforced build and mic quality but note mixed sound volume and fit issues with some connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reliable wired 7.1 surround, customizable software, and lightweight comfort for serious gamers.

This wired USB headset operates without battery needs, ensuring stable Hi-Res audio delivery for PC, PS4, Mac, and laptops. Its plug-and-play design supports uninterrupted long sessions with pro-level software customisation.

The G35 boasts 50mm hybrid drivers, 7.1 virtual surround, and Edifier's sound software for EQ, effects, and mic enhancements. Noise-cancelling detachable mic, protein leather cushions, and 16.8M RGB lighting create an immersive, eye-friendly experience with wide compatibility.

Specifications

Drivers
50mm Hybrid
Audio
Hi-Res + 7.1 Surround
Mic
Detachable ENC Noise-Cancelling
Software
Pro EQ & Effects
Lighting
16.8M RGB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Hi-Res audio with advanced software.

affiliate-tick

Comfortable suspension headband.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

USB-only, no Xbox support.

affiliate-cross

Software setup may need support.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for studio-quality Hi-Res sound, customizable effects, and vibrant RGB in a comfortable package.

No battery required for this wired powerhouse, which uses a 2.4m braided USB cable for lag-free Dolby Atmos performance. Gold-plated connectors ensure stable, high-fidelity transmission during extended gaming.

Dolby Atmos and simulated 7.1 surround via Windows software deliver detailed audio with 50mm neodymium drivers. Flexible high-sensitivity mic, RGB modes, and padded cushions offer comfort and control, while the inline pod manages volume, mic, and lighting effortlessly.

Specifications

Audio
Dolby Atmos + 7.1
Drivers
50mm Neodymium
Cable
2.4m Braided USB
Mic
Flexible High-Sensitivity
Software
Windows EQ + Voice Changer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dolby Atmos immersion.

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive Windows software.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed comfort for long sessions.

affiliate-cross

Mic durability concerns.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its immersive sound and gaming enhancement, but note mixed comfort and mic durability over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for Dolby Atmos immersion, software customisation, and a comfortable design perfect for PC gaming.

A 1000mAh battery provides 30 hours with RGB or 50 hours without, with Type-C charging for quick top-ups. Low 20ms latency ensures smooth wireless performance up to 10 meters away.

Tri-mode connectivity (wireless dongle, Bluetooth, aux) with 50mm drivers delivers powerful bass and clear details. Detachable mic, volume scroller, and memory foam pads offer comfort and control for PC/laptop gaming, enhanced by vibrant RGB lighting.

Specifications

Battery
30-50 hours (1000mAh)
Drivers
50mm
Latency
20ms
Connectivity
Tri-Mode Wireless
Controls
Volume Scroller + Mic On/Off

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent battery and build quality.

affiliate-tick

Intuitive inline controls.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to PC/laptop primarily.

affiliate-cross

Moderate noise isolation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its build, mic clarity, comfort, and RGB connectivity, calling it an excellent value for gaming and music.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile tri-mode wireless, long battery, and premium comfort at budget-friendly pricing.

Wired design eliminates battery concerns, using a durable anti-tangle braided cable with 3.5mm jack for zero-lag stability. Separate USB powers dynamic RGB without audio interference.

50mm drivers produce 3D surround sound for precise positioning, paired with a 120° noise-cancelling mic. Inline controls, memory foam protein leather earcups, and an adjustable headband ensure all-day comfort and quick adjustments during intense sessions.

Specifications

Drivers
50mm High-Precision
Audio
3D Surround Sound
Mic
120° Noise-Cancelling
Cable
Braided 3.5mm + USB RGB
Warranty
1+1 Years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stable wired connection with RGB flair.

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for long gaming marathons.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No wireless freedom.

affiliate-cross

Limited to basic platforms.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for lag-free 3D audio, clear team comms, and marathon comfort with stylish lighting.

This USB wired headset needs no battery, offering plug-and-play stability with a 2.1m cable for desktops and laptops. Inline controls handle volume, mic, and RGB without software hassles.

Virtual 7.1 surround and 50mm neodymium drivers deliver immersive bass and positional audio. 360° rotatable noise-cancelling mic, breathable memory earmuffs, and rainbow RGB backlight create a lightweight (320g), user-friendly gaming experience with a foldable design.

Specifications

Drivers
50mm Neodymium
Audio
Virtual 7.1 Surround
Mic
360° Rotatable Noise-Cancelling
Connectivity
USB Wired
Weight
320g Lightweight

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vibrant RGB and easy inline controls.

affiliate-tick

Flexible mic and comfortable fit.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

USB-only compatibility.

affiliate-cross

Basic surround vs premium models.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for vivid 7.1 audio, customizable RGB, and lightweight comfort perfect for PC gaming setups.

Powerful 1200mAh battery offers 30-35 hours with RGB or 50 hours without, recharging in 2.5-3 hours via USB-C. Perfect for extended PS5, PC, and Switch sessions. 50mm drivers and noise-cancelling mic deliver immersive sound with a 2.4GHz low-latency dongle or Bluetooth. Breathable mesh ear pads, adjustable mic, Game/Music modes, and RGB lighting ensure comfort and versatility across platforms (no Xbox/PS Bluetooth).

Specifications

Battery
30-50 hours (1200mAh)
Drivers
50mm
Connectivity
2.4GHz + Bluetooth
Modes
Game/Music Switch
Compatibility
PS5/PC/PS4/Switch

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery and dual wireless modes.

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for extended play.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No Xbox or PS Bluetooth support.

affiliate-cross

Platform-specific limitations.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for wireless low-latency gaming, long battery life, and a comfortable design across major consoles.

Reasons to consider when buying gaming headphones

  • RGB lighting customisation: Adjustable colours and effects help personalise your setup.
  • Sound quality: Clear audio with punchy bass enhances gaming and media sessions.
  • Comfort: Soft ear cushions and adjustable headbands support long usage hours.
  • Build quality: Durable frames and braided cables improve long-term reliability.
  • Everyday compatibility: Easy connection with PCs, consoles and laptops adds versatility.

Do RGB headphones offer the same sound quality as regular headphones?

Yes, RGB lighting does not affect audio performance. Sound quality depends on drivers, tuning and build, and many RGB headphones deliver strong audio alongside visual appeal.

Are RGB lights distracting during use?

Not usually. Most models allow you to adjust brightness or turn lighting off entirely, giving you control over how subtle or bold the visual effects appear.

Are RGB headphones only meant for gaming?

While popular among gamers, RGB headphones also suit movies, music and casual use. Their comfort and sound performance make them practical beyond gaming setups.

Top 3 features of best gaming headphones with RGB lights

Gaming headphonesConnectivityAudio FeaturesSpecial Highlights
Razer Kraken V4 XWired USB-C/A7.1 SurroundChroma RGB, HyperClear Mic
Ant Esports Stealth 102.4GHz + BT 5.4Low LatencyNoise-Cancelling Mic
Cosmic Byte Immortal2.4GHz + BT + Wired20ms LatencyFabric Cushions, ENC Mic
Cosmic Byte ProteusUSB + 3.5mm7.1 SurroundWindows Software, ENC
Edifier G35USB WiredHi-Res 7.1Pro Software, RGB
ZEBRONICS Zeb-BlitzUSB WiredDolby Atmos 7.1Inline Controls, Software
Amazon Basics Tri-ModeWireless + BT + AuxLow LatencyDetachable Mic, RGB
Drumstone Wired3.5mm + USB RGB3D SurroundNoise-Cancelling, Inline
AULA S505USB WiredVirtual 7.1Rainbow RGB, Rotatable Mic
HW10 Wireless2.4GHz + BTGame/Music ModesConsole Compatible, RGB

  • Can RGB headphones work without software?

    Yes, basic lighting often works out of the box. Software simply adds more customisation options.

  • Do RGB lights drain power faster?

    Lighting uses some power, but the impact is usually minimal. Wired models are unaffected.

  • Are RGB headphones heavy?

    Most are designed to stay lightweight despite added lighting elements. Comfort depends more on padding and headband design.

  • Can I use RGB headphones with consoles?

    Many models work with consoles, though lighting control may vary. Audio functionality remains unaffected.

  • Are RGB headphones suitable for work calls?

    Yes, many include clear microphones and comfortable designs. You can always disable lighting for a more professional look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

