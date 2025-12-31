New Year vibes needed an upgrade; these gaming headphones with RGB lights caught my eye
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 08:00 am IST
RGB headphones add visual flair to immersive audio, and these picks focus on sound quality, comfort, lighting effects and everyday usability for gaming and entertainment.
Our Pick
Most trusted brand
Budget riendly
Value for money
Hi-Fi sound
2 year warranty
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Most trusted brandRazer Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset: 40 mm Drivers - Cardioid Mic - Memory Foam Cushions - Chroma RGB Lighting - Type C & Type A Cable - for PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Smartphone View Details
|
₹5,595
|
|
|
Budget riendlyAnt Esports Stealth 10 Wireless Gaming Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone for PC, PS5, PS4, Mac, 2.4 GHz Wireless & BT 5.4 Gaming Headphones, Cool RGB Lighting, 35Hr Battery, 50mm Drivers-Black View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Cosmic Byte Immortal 2.4Ghz Wireless + Bluetooth + Wired Headphone, 20ms Latency, 40Hrs Battery Life, 50mm Driver, RGB LED, Fabric Cushions, Detachable ENC Microphone (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Value for moneyCosmic Byte Proteus Headset Dual Input USB and 3.5mm, 7.1 Surround Sound, RGB LED, ENC Microphone, Memory Foam Earcushions, Windows Software (Black) View Details
|
₹2,149
|
|
|
Hi-Fi soundEdifier G35 PC Gaming Headset Hi-Res Sound Quality USB Over-Ear Headphone with 7.1 Surrounding Sound, 50mm Hybrid Driver, ENC Noise Cancelling Mic, 16.8m RGB Light for PC PS4 Mac Laptop Desktop Black View Details
|
₹3,380
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Headphone with Dolby Atmos, RGB LED, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Padded Headband and Ear Cushions(Black) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
amazon basics Tri-Mode Wireless RGB Gaming Headphones with Detachable Mic,Volume Scroller,Microphone On/Off Button,Type-C Charging Jack, for PC and Laptop. (Black) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
2 year warrantyDrumstone 𝟏+𝟏 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 Wired Gaming Headphones with RGB Light, Over Ear Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic for PC, Computer, Laptop, Mobile View Details
|
₹3,039
|
|
|
AULA S505 USB Wired Gaming in Ear Headphones with Mic for PC | RGB Rainbow Backlit Gaming Headphone,Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound,50mm Driver,Soft Memory Earmuffs | Wired Laptop Desktop Headset (Green) View Details
|
₹2,039
|
|
|
Vakedy HW10 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5, PC, PS4, Switch, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 2.4GHz Low Latency & Bluetooth, 50Hr Battery, RGB Light(White/Blue) View Details
|
₹6,674
|
|
View More Products