No data? Here’s how to make UPI payments without an internet connection

Digital payments have become a common part of daily life in India. The Unified Payment Interface (UPI), launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016, allows users to transfer money quickly and directly between bank accounts using their smartphones. Here’s how you can still make UPI payments without internet by using a simple USSD code on your phone.(Unsplash)

However, these transactions typically require an internet connection. What can users do when the internet is not available? While most UPI transactions require an internet connection, users can still send payments even when offline. This feature comes in handy in areas with poor or no internet access. Here is how you can make UPI payments without an internet connection.

How to Make UPI Payments Without the Internet

To begin, dial *99# from your registered mobile number. This initiates a USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) session, a communication protocol used in mobile networks to send and receive text messages without the internet. This service, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allows users to perform essential banking functions such as sending money, checking balances, and managing UPI accounts.

Choose a Language and Bank

After dialling, you will see a prompt to select your preferred language from a list of 13 options, including Hindi and English. Next, enter the IFSC code of your bank to proceed. Since the service recognises the accounts linked to your phone number, it will display all registered bank accounts for you to choose from. Select the account you wish to use by entering the corresponding option number.

Complete Verification Process

To verify your identity, you will need to enter the last six digits of your debit card number along with its expiry date. This step confirms that you are authorised to use the selected bank account for transactions.

Enter UPI PIN to Confirm the Transaction

Finally, input your UPI PIN to complete the offline transaction. This PIN acts as a security measure to authenticate your payment. Once the process is complete, the payment will be processed without requiring an internet connection.

If you want to disable the offline UPI service later, simply dial *99# again and follow the prompts to turn off this feature.

short, USSD works through GSM mobile networks to send and receive simple text messages for basic mobile banking and other services. This method offers a convenient way to stay connected to your bank when internet access is unavailable.