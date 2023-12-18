Indian smart wearables brand Noise raises investment from audio giant Bose

Gurugram-based gadget and wearables brand Noise has secured its first-ever funding from global audio giant, Bose, during its Series A round, announced co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Khatri. Noise co-founders — Amit Khatri (L) and Gaurav Khatri(LinkedIn/ Gaurav Khatri)

“Today, we celebrate a milestone moment: our first-ever strategic investment! Yes, you heard that right – After writing a successful playbook for the largest bootstrapped D2C brand over the years, we welcome Bose Corporation as our first investor in a Series A round of fundraising,” Khatri wrote in a LinkedIn post without disclosing the specific funding amount received.

“This isn't just about funding; it's about synergy: two tech giants, united by a passion for innovation, coming together to reimagine the future of smart wearables,” he said.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC) report, in the first half of this year, Noise (Nexxbase) has claimed the second position overall wearables, exhibiting a remarkable 61.6 per cent year-on-year growth and securing a 13.5 per cent market share. Noise has reclaimed the top spot in smartwatches, boasting a 27.6 per cent share and an 93.2 per cent year-on-year growth. Additionally, it has ascended to the fourth position in the TWS segment, commanding a 6.6 per cent share and experiencing a 26.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

It’s Noise Colorfit Icon 2, Colorfit Icon Buzz, and Colorfit Pulse Go Buzz collectively contributed to 39 per cent of its overall shipments.

However, Noise witnessed a substantial decrease in net profit, plummeting to ₹88 Lakh in FY23 from ₹35.5 Cr in the previous fiscal year.

In contrast, the operating revenue experienced a surge, increasing to ₹1,426.5 Cr in FY23 compared to ₹792.8 Cr in FY22.

“This partnership is more than just a deal – it's a vote of confidence in the power of an Indian brand that holds the potential to augment India as a global engine,” CEO Khatri said.