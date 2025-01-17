Nothing Phone 3 launching in March 2025? Here’s what we want from the upcoming flagship

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to be the next major flagship from Nothing. Based on recent leaks, the London-based tech company, founded by Carl Pei, is allegedly preparing for its upcoming release. Given that the last Nothing flagship launched in July 2023, there is now, more than ever, a demand for a new device. Until recently, little information was available about the rumoured Nothing Phone 3, with the company primarily focusing on the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, alongside the Nothing OS 3 update. However, a few days ago, an internal email leaked by tipster Evan Blass gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming device. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launching on July 31 is an upgraded version of the Phone (2a) with minor design changes (Nothing/X)

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Before March 2025?

Based on the email, the Nothing Phone 3 launch is expected before March 2025, meaning the announcement could be just a few months away.

The internal email from Carl Pei also states that the Nothing Phone 3 will be a “landmark smartphone launch,” introducing major advancements in user interface design and marking the first step toward an AI-powered platform.

In the email, Pei notes that the tentative timeline for the launch is Q1 2025. This is expected, given that it has been nearly a year and a half since the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in July 2023.

Pei also mentioned that, over the past year, Nothing has focused on smartphones as its core product, recognising that they are among the most widely used consumer electronics worldwide. As a result, the company has worked to build a strong foundation in this area.

Additionally, 2024 was a significant year for the company, as it managed to expand its team by 50% in software development and camera hardware.

So, What Do We Want From The Nothing Phone 3?

The Nothing Phone 2 delivered a premium flagship experience with a few strategic compromises, such as using last year's chipset instead of the latest one. However, it also stood out with its unique design and the innovative Glyph lighting interface.

We believe the Nothing Phone 3 should maintain this approach, perhaps featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which would ensure the device remains powerful for years to come. The company could also continue refining its design language, making incremental improvements while keeping costs down. This approach has been seen with OnePlus, which uses last year's flagship chipset in its R models, allowing them to offer a more affordable price point, typically around ₹40,000.

Nothing has also garnered praise for its software experience with Nothing OS. However, in its current form, it still lacks some of the features offered by more mature UIs, such as Samsung’s One UI. We hope that Nothing will continue to expand the functionality of its OS while maintaining the simplicity and refinement that users love.

Another key feature fans are hoping for is AI capabilities. The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to debut several new AI-driven features, as hinted in Carl Pei’s email. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how the phone will evolve and what decisions Nothing will make in order to strike the right balance.