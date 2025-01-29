Nothing Phone 3a launch on March 4: Here are 5 biggest highlights of what’s coming

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has gained much popularity in the mid-range smartphone segment with its unique design and offerings. After gaining much audience and popularity, Nothing is all set to launch its new generation mid-range smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus. Nothing recently shared a launch announcement date which is scheduled for March 4, 2025. While the model name is unknown, the launch timeline suggests that it would be the Nothing Phone 3a series. Now, as we get closer to launch, several leaks and rumours have given us a glimpse of the specifications and features of the smartphone. Therefore, if you are eagerly waiting for these devices, then here are the 5 biggest rumours we have gathered so far. Here are the 5 biggest highlights of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a, know what's coming,(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a: 5 biggest highlights

1. Design and display: Over the years, we have seen Nothing following its statement design that attracts buyers. This year the company is expected to do the same by bringing a transparent rear panel and Glyph lighting interface for the Phone 3a series. However, we can expect some interaction in the camera module. In terms of display, reports suggest that the Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

2. Performance: This year the Phone 3a models may get a significant performance upgrade as Nothing is rumoured to shift from MediaTek chipset to Snapdragon chips. Therefore, the Phone 3a is expected to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone will likely run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

3. Camera: This year, the Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to get new additions to the cameras which may attract many buyers. Reportedly, the Phone 3a is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Whereas, the Phone 3a Plus may get a periscope telephoto lens. This addition may enhance the photography experience.

4. AI features: Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has also shed light on integrating AI features into smartphones. The company has been working on AI for over a year now and we may some progress with the upcoming Phone 3a series or the flagship Phone 3 model. Either way, we may get some major AI-related announcements during the launch.

5. Price: Since Nothings A series models come in the mid-range segment, it is expected that the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will likely be priced under Rs.30000 as last year’s models.