Now, Google Meet users can provide custom background image for meetings

Google has introduced two new updates to Meet, its video-communication service. Now, users of Google Meet can provide custom background images, and identify 'external participants' attending a meeting on the platform.

The updates were unveiled on Google's Workspace Updates blog, an official feed where the tech giant's Workspace team gives information about new features and improvements for its Workspace customers.

Custom Google Meet background images

To enable users to easily select a background image that properly represents their company's specific brand and style, admins can now provide a set of images for the background replace feature in Meet.

This update has been brought after receiving feedback from users on how backgrounds that match an individual's brand guidelines are an important visual feature during critical meetings, said Google.

Rollout and availability: The rollout began on March 14, and is available for all Workspace customers, as well as for subscribers of legacy G Suite Basic, and Business.

‘External’ label for participants

The label is for people who are ‘external’ to a meeting host's domain. It is visible in the top-left corner of the screen, and appears when such participants have joined the meeting. In the people panel, these participants will be denoted with the same icon.

Rollout and availability: The rollout began on March 14 for those who chose to keep their Workspace account on Rapid Release, and will commence on March 23 for those who selected Scheduled Release (default). The feature will be fully visible in 1-3 days, and in up to 15 days, respectively.

It will be available for Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits customers.

However, people with personal Google accounts will not be able to use this update.

