Now you can change your name, address and more from your mobile with this new e-Aadhaar app - Here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to introduce a QR code-enabled e-Aadhaar system nationwide by the end of 2025. The initiative will allow Aadhaar holders to verify their identity digitally, which will eliminate the need to carry or submit physical photocopies of the Aadhaar card for authentication. UIDAI will launch a new e-Aadhaar app with QR code verification by the end of 2025.(HT)

E-Aadhaar App: Digital Verification Process

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar confirmed that about 2,000 of the existing one lakh Aadhaar authentication devices have already been upgraded to support the QR-based system. Once implemented, identity checks can be completed using digital QR scans, which will streamline verification for both individuals and service providers.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Alongside the QR upgrade, UIDAI plans to launch an updated Aadhaar mobile app. This app will enable users to make changes to most personal details, such as name, address, and date of birth, directly from their smartphones. This change will reduce the need for in-person visits to enrolment centres.

Rollout Timeline and Changes

Starting November 2025, in-person visits to enrolment centres will only be required for biometric verification tasks, including fingerprint and iris scans. All other updates can be completed digitally through the app, which will make the process paperless and more convenient.

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

The system will also draw authenticated user information directly from government databases, including birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licences, ration cards under the PDS system, MNREGA records, and possibly electricity bill records for address verification.

UIDAI aims to reduce identity fraud risks while ensuring that identity verification remains secure and accessible for over a billion Aadhaar holders. The QR code verification method is already being tested in sub-registrar offices and the hospitality industry as a secure identity confirmation tool. The system will operate with privacy safeguards, which ensure personal information is shared only with explicit consent.

Also read: How to schedule texts on Android and iPhone: Step-by-step guide

Children’s Biometric Updates

On the other hand, UIDAI is coordinating with educational boards such as CBSE to conduct biometric enrolment drives for school students. These efforts target mandatory biometric updates for children between the ages of five and seven, and again between 15 and 17 years, to ensure their Aadhaar details remain current.