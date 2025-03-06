OnePlus 13, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and other premium phones at discount on Amazon

Looking for an all-rounder premium-range smartphone? Then, in the past few months, several smartphone brands, including OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, and others, have announced their new-generation flagship smartphones, allowing buyers to get their hands on the latest technology. The popular and latest smartphone models include the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, and many more. However, Amazon has introduced some exciting offers on these premium smartphones, allowing buyers to get them at a reduced price. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then now would be the perfect time to upgrade with amazing deals on the e-commerce platform. Know about these top Amazon deals on premium smartphones. Check out these 5 premium smartphone deals on Amazon. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

5 premium smartphones to buy on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung recently upgraded its S series models by launching the new Galaxy S25 series in January. The Galaxy S25 Ultra variant comes with exclusive flagship features that are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. From powerful performance and exceptional camera quality to futuristic AI experiences, this smartphone has it all. You can also check out our expert review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, Amazon is providing a Rs.11000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card.

OnePlus 13: Another feature-filled flagship you can consider is the new OnePlus 13. The smartphone comes with a vegan leather back design, which gives it a premium look and feel. The smartphone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing powerful performance and an AI experience. The OnePlus 13 is also known for its premium camera quality. If you are planning to get a OnePlus 13, then Amazon is providing a Rs.5000 instant discount if you use an HDFC Bank Card.

iPhone 16: This year, Apple has made significant hardware upgrades for the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the vanilla iPhone 16 model. The smartphone not only has a new A18 chip, but it also comes with upgraded 8GB RAM. This combination makes the iPhone 16 AI-ready, which means it is compatible with advanced Apple Intelligence features. On Amazon, the iPhone 16 is available at a 9% discount, therefore, buyers can get it at just Rs.72900. Buyers can also avail 5% cashback on selected credit cards.

iPhone 16 Pro: If you have a slightly higher budget, then you can also get the iPhone 16 Pro for the additional periscope camera and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a new design finish which includes a glass rear panel and titanium frame, which not only makes it look premium but also makes the device lightweight. While Amazon is already offering a 5% discount on iPhone 16 Pro, buyers can also avail cashback and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

iQOO 13: Lastly, we have the iQOO 13 smartphone, which is designed for people who are gaming enthusiasts or are heavy-duty users. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which ensures stutter-free performance and multitasking. While the smartphone retails for Rs.61999, Amazon is providing an 11% discount, therefore, buyers can get it for just Rs.54998. Buyers can also get Rs.3000 instant discount using bank offers.