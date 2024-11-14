OnePlus 13 preview: What to expect from the next big smartphone launch in India

OnePlus 13 made its China debut on October 31 with upgraded specifications and a slightly new design. Now, the smartphone is expected to launch in India soon and several rumours about the device have started to surface, revealing specs, design, and features. In comparison to OnePlus 12, the upcoming OnePlus 13 is speculated to have new offerings to provide users with a flagship experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 13 India launch. (OnePlus)

With the OnePlus 13, rumours suggest that the company has integrated an upgraded camera, powerful performance, and a new user experience. Therefore, to know what is coming, we have compiled all the rumours and leaks to examine what is expected to launch in India.

OnePlus 13: Everything you need to know

Design: Based on the Chinese variant, the OnePlus 13 retains a similar design as the predecessor with a circular camera module. However, the camera module is not attached to the frame as the OnePlus 12. Additionally, there is a new metallic ring that gives a whole new look to the device. In China, OnePlus 13 was launched in three colour options, Obsidian Black, Moment Blue, and Dew Morning Light. However, it is unsure what colours will be announced in India. It is also rumoured to have an IP69 rating, which is again a significant upgrade.

Display: With OnePlus 13, the company has eliminated the use of a curved display and now it may come with a flat display. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO micro-curved display and it sports the BOE X2 technology for improved brightness. The display may also offer HDR10+, Dolby Vision, high-frequency PWM dimming, and Rain Touch 2.0.



Camera: The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with 1/1.27-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens with Sony LYT600 sensor offering 3x optical zoom. Additionally, note that the cameras are developed in partnership with Hasselblad, therefore, it may provide a professional photography experience.



Performance and software: The OnePlus 13 is already confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Based on the leaked performance core, the smartphone has achieved 3,236 on single-core and 10,049 on multi-core tests. In the AnTuTu benchmark, the OnePlus 13 has achieved 30,94,447 scores. In India, the OnePlus 13 is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Battery and charging: The OnePlus 13 will likely get a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It may also support up to 50W wireless charging similar to OnePlus 12.



Launch date and price in India: Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 13 may debut in January 2025 in India. However, the India launch date is yet to be confirmed. In terms of pricing, OnePlus 13 could have a starting price of around ₹70000.