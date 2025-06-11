OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch date tipped: Details here

OnePlus is expected to launch the new generation Nord series phones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, in the upcoming weeks. These smartphones are expected to be the rebranded versions of Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition, which were earlier launched in China. Now latest details surrounding the Nord 5 series suggest that the smartphone could make a global debut in early July with new upgrades. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, the rumour matches OnePlus' timeline for its mid-year launch of the new generation mid-range series. Therefore, if you are waiting for the new OnePlus Nord 5 series, then know when the smartphones could launch globally, and what they will have in store for the users. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will soon make their global debut, so here's what’s expected.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Also read: Oppo, OnePlus testing 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for upcoming flagship smartphones: Report

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch date

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to make their global debut soon, as we are getting closer to the launch timeline. According to a post shared by a tipster named Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 5 series could launch officially on July 8, 2025. The smartphones are expected to retain similar features to China’s OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition, but with a few adjustments to meet global standards.

Also read: 5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch: What to expect

According to rumour mills, the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display may offer 1.5K resolution, providing an upgraded viewing experience. The smartphone will likely be backed by that MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, and may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As the OnePlus Nord 4, the new-gen model may also come with a dual camera setup that could include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Nord 5 could come with a major battery upgrade with a 6700mAh battery capacity.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is likely to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip, which is less powerful than the Dimensity 9400+ processor. Despite being mid-ranger, the Nord CE 5 is expected to be backed by a massive 7100mAh battery. However, we may have to wait for the India launch to confirm the specifications and upgrades.