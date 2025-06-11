Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch date tipped: Details here

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 11, 2025 11:21 AM IST

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to launch in early July. Here’s what we know about the upcoming mid-rangers.

OnePlus is expected to launch the new generation Nord series phones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, in the upcoming weeks. These smartphones are expected to be the rebranded versions of Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition, which were earlier launched in China. Now latest details surrounding the Nord 5 series suggest that the smartphone could make a global debut in early July with new upgrades. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, the rumour matches OnePlus' timeline for its mid-year launch of the new generation mid-range series. Therefore, if you are waiting for the new OnePlus Nord 5 series, then know when the smartphones could launch globally, and what they will have in store for the users. 

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will soon make their global debut, so here's what’s expected.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)
OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will soon make their global debut, so here's what’s expected.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Also read: Oppo, OnePlus testing 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for upcoming flagship smartphones: Report

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch date

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to make their global debut soon, as we are getting closer to the launch timeline. According to a post shared by a tipster named Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 5 series could launch officially on July 8, 2025. The smartphones are expected to retain similar features to China’s OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition, but with a few adjustments to meet global standards. 

Also read: 5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch: What to expect

According to rumour mills, the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display may offer 1.5K resolution, providing an upgraded viewing experience. The smartphone will likely be backed by that MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, and may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As the OnePlus Nord 4, the new-gen model may also come with a dual camera setup that could include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Nord 5 could come with a major battery upgrade with a 6700mAh battery capacity. 

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is likely to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip, which is less powerful than the Dimensity 9400+ processor. Despite being mid-ranger, the Nord CE 5 is expected to be backed by a massive 7100mAh battery. However, we may have to wait for the India launch to confirm the specifications and upgrades.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launch date tipped: Details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On