UP Warriorz are focusing on the combination this time: Neetu David

Chandigarh: Neetu David has been part of almost every important phase of Indian women’s cricket — from being one of the country’s finest left-arm spinners to heading the national selection committee. Now, the former India international is embarking on a new challenge as chief scout of UP Warriorz ahead of the next Women’s Premier League season (WPL). Neetu David (L) has been named chief scout of UP Warriorz for WPL. (HT)

David, who played 10 Tests and 97 ODIs between 1995 and 2008 and took 182 wickets, remains the record-holder for the best bowling figures in a women’s Test innings — 8/53 against the West Indies in Jamshedpur in 1995. In 2024, she became only the second Indian woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Her new role with UP Warriorz, however, is less about her past achievements and more about finding solutions for a team that has struggled for consistency.

After reaching the playoffs in the inaugural WPL season in 2023, UP Warriorz finished bottom of the table in both 2025 and 2026. David believes the issue has not been a shortage of quality players but getting the right combination.

“There has been no result for a long time, but this is cricket, and you cannot predict how a team will perform. We are trying to identify and fulfil the shortcomings. I have joined at a very good time, and this is a big opportunity for me, especially because I am from Uttar Pradesh,” the 48-year-old says. Australia great Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Ecclestone were part of the team.

“We have always had good players, but there has been a little problem with the combination. That is something we are focusing on this time. Head coach Abhishek (Nayar) is working hard on achieving the right combination, and we are also looking at both foreign and domestic players. The main thing is to get the combination right because the quality of players has never been an issue.”

David’s focus, therefore, will be on identifying the gaps and ensuring that emerging talent gets an opportunity. “We are looking at the team combination and the available talent, and if we find good players, we will definitely give them an opportunity,” she said.

The success of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also offers no fixed blueprint, according to David. “DC are a very good team, and I would not deny that, while Mumbai Indians and RCB have also done very well. But cricket is an unpredictable game. You never know what will happen. Mumbai Indians themselves did not start particularly well but finished strongly and won the championship. Our team is also good. We are just trying to identify our shortcomings and work on them.”

While the talent was always present, David believes the infrastructure and support provided by the BCCI have transformed the opportunities available to women cricketers.

“The talent was always there, even during our time, but the role played by the BCCI has been very important. We did not have the facilities that the women are getting today. Now they are getting facilities similar to men’s cricket and, importantly, they are repaying that faith with their performances.”

The change is particularly evident at the grassroots.

“The growth has been phenomenal. Even at trials today, whether it is Under-15, Under-19 or senior level, you see huge numbers of girls coming in. That is a very big change. Electronic media has also played an important role because parents now see cricket as a viable option for their daughters.”

She points to Kranti Goud and Shree Charani as examples of the domestic talent emerging through the system. “Earlier, mostly franchise players were making an impact, but now our domestic players are also doing well, which is a very positive sign.”

As chief scout, David is also keeping a close eye on the next generation, particularly in the spin department. “We are not getting the level of leg-spinners that we would like to see, but there are some girls coming through the domestic system.”

Her experience at the UP Warriorz trials was encouraging. “I saw quite a few young players coming through. They are juniors and will need some time, but there are definitely some leg-spinners who can come through in the future.”