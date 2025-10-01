OpenAI launched social video app Sora: 5 Key things to know
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 09:06 am IST
OpenAI has launched a TikTok-style video-based social app called “Sora” with its latest generation video generation model.
On Tuesday, OpenAI launched a new social video app called “Sora” that allows users to share AI-generated videos. This is a video-based app where users can record short videos and give an AI twist for sharing. The app has more of a TikTok-style algorithm, but with AI, users can be imaginative with text prompts and generate videos and images into hyperreal videos. However, the Sora app comes with several restraints during the initial introduction; therefore, if you also want to test or explore the new video-based social app, then here are 5 things you need to know.
OpenAI’s Sora app: 5 Key things to know
- Limited users: OpenAI’s new Sora app is invite-only, and it will be accessible to a limited group of users. In addition, it is currently only available for iOS users; hence, Android users may have to wait for the expanded rollout of the social app. As part of the release, the app is only available to download in the US and Canada.
- Powerful with Sora 2: The Sora app is powered by OpenAI’s next-gen video model, Sora 2. This new model is said to generate more realistic, high-definition, and accurate videos. OpenAI said that its “straight to what we think may be the GPT‑3.5 moment for video.” Hence, users can generate videos in several styles, like cinematic, animated, photorealistic, or cartoon. In addition to video, it also generates synchronised dialogue and sound effects.
- Let users be imaginative: A major highlight of the Sora app is its “Cameos” feature, where users can insert audio and images of themselves into an AI video. However, OpenAI will conduct a one-time identity verification before generating or sharing any video.
- Collaborative: The video-based social app also comes with a collaborative feature dubbed “Remixing”. This is quite similar to TikTok duets or remixes, but Sora has an AI touch. With this feature, users can seamlessly remix videos created by others but add their own creative touch with prompts.
- Mindful of users’ habits: While Sora is a social app, it also provides features to combat doomscrolling and promote healthier usage. It also claims to encourage users to spend more time being creative. Its default feed also prioritises videos from friends or creators who are followed by the users. Once the app notices constant scrolling, it prompts users to start creating content. In addition, doomscrolling is strictly disabled by default for users under 18.
