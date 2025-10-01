OpenAI launched social video app Sora: 5 Key things to know

On Tuesday, OpenAI launched a new social video app called “Sora” that allows users to share AI-generated videos. This is a video-based app where users can record short videos and give an AI twist for sharing. The app has more of a TikTok-style algorithm, but with AI, users can be imaginative with text prompts and generate videos and images into hyperreal videos. However, the Sora app comes with several restraints during the initial introduction; therefore, if you also want to test or explore the new video-based social app, then here are 5 things you need to know.

The new Sora app lets users be creative with features like remix, cameo, collaboration, and more.