OpenAI’s latest GPT-OSS AI models can run on your phone and laptop: What’s new

Ahead of the highly anticipated GPT-5 AI model launch, the successor to GPT-4, OpenAI has launched two new open-weight AI models called gpt-oss120b and gpt-oss-20b. The AI giant claims that these will be available under the flexible Apache 2.0 licence. This essentially allows you to download and customise it yourself, and then eventually run it on a device as small as a laptop. They are available to download using Hugging Face, which means they are freely accessible to developers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claims that these new models are a "big deal."(AFP File)

OpenAI says that these are optimised for deployment on consumer-grade hardware, such as laptops, and are trained using a mix of reinforcement learning and techniques informed by OpenAI's more advanced models like O3.

OpenAI also claims that the gpt-oss120b model is nearly on par with OpenAI's O4 mini for core reasoning benchmarks while running on an 80 GB GPU. On the other hand, gpt-oss-20b delivers results similar to OpenAI's O3 mini on common benchmarks while running on edge devices with just 16 GB of GPU memory.

What can they do?

It is worth noting that these models are not multimodal, so they cannot generate items like images or videos, they can only generate pure text.

Furthermore, OpenAI says that these are designed to be used within agentic workflows with tools like web search or Python code execution, and they possess reasoning capabilities, which include the ability to adjust the reasoning effort. OpenAI says that they are also customisable, provide a full chain of thought, and support structured outputs.

Sam Altman calls new models a “big deal”

Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO, called it a "big deal", taking to X to post about the new release. He said that GPT-OSS is a state-of-the-art, open weights reasoning model with strong real-world performance comparable to O4 mini, and is something that you can run locally on your computer or even phone. Altman also claimed that OpenAI believes this is the best and most usable open model in the world.

He added that OpenAI believes more good than bad will come from it and that the company has worked hard to mitigate more serious safety issues, especially around biosecurity.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price