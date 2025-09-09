Oppo F31 5G mobile price in India, launch date, specifications and more

Oppo's latest F-series devices are shortly coming up, namely the Oppo F31 5G series. The launch date, which is September 15, has also been confirmed by the brand. At the same time, the brand has revealed key details about the devices, including the battery, charging speed, and more. Read on for the key details. Oppo F31 5G series is launching next week with a durable design. Here’s everything we know so far.(Oppo India/X)

Large Battery and Fast Charging Confirmed

Oppo, on its website, notes that the Oppo F31 5G will come with a 7000mAh large battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging. This means the phone will likely offer good battery life and can be topped up quickly using 80W fast charging.

Design Reminiscent of the Flagship Oppo Find X8

Looking at the Oppo F31's design from the back, it will certainly remind you of the Oppo Find X8 thanks to the circular camera module, flat back, and flat sides. Based on the official imagery, we can also tell there will be two colours: a gold variant with a textured design and a Deep Blue option.

Oppo is advertising the series as a “durable champion”

Based on the official imagery, considering Oppo is promoting the phone inside sand, it looks like the device could offer IP dust and water resistance, which has been seen in other Oppo devices as well. Reports also suggest that this could indeed be the case, with the Oppo F31 series offering IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

Oppo F31 5G: Expected Price in India

Reports suggest that the Oppo F31 series could start at around ₹20,000. Further, the Oppo F31 Pro and Pro+ 5G could start at around ₹35,000.