Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro 5G mobile price in India leaked- Here’s how much it may cost

The Oppo Find X9 series is launching in India on November 18, 2025. The company has been teasing the launch for quite some time, revealing its design, upgrades, and new features. Now, as launch approaches, several leaks about the models are circulating; however, people are more curious about the price points. In recent leaks, the India price for Oppo Find X9 5G and Find X9 Pro 5G was tipped, revealing its flagship price point. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on the phones and planning to buy any of the two models, then know how much you may have to pay. Oppo Find X9 series is launching in 3 days, know how much it may cost.(Oppo)

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro 5G price in India

Tipster Paras Guglani shared the expected prices of the Oppo Find X9 series in India via a X (formerly Twitter) post. Based on the post, the Find X9 5G model with 12GB+256GB storage could cost Rs. 74,999. Whereas the 16GB+512GB variant of the model could be priced at Rs. 84,990. On the other hand, the Find X9 Pro 5G will likely cost Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB+512GB storage variant. However, we will have to wait until launch to confirm these pricings.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro 5G: What to expect

The Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Since both models are expected to offer camera-centric features, the Pro model is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera and a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto lens. We can also expect a massive battery of 7025mAh for the Find X9 model, and a 7500mAh battery for the Find X9 Pro model.