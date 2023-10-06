Pixel 8 Pro: What Google flagship offers for additional 30,000

Google has launched a new variant of its flagship Pixel series phone -- Pixel 8. A person examines the new Pixel 8 Pro Phone in New York City on October 4.(Reuters)

The new variant comes in two models - Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. According to Google, the series is built with AI at the center for a more helpful and personal experience.

“These phones are packed with first-of-their-kind features, all powered by Google Tensor G3. And they’ll get seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops,” Google said on Thursday.

Both the variants are designed designed with softer silhouettes, beautiful metal finishes and recycled materials.

While Google has priced the Pixel 8 model at ₹75,999, its premium model, Pixel 8 pro, costs a whooping ₹1,06, 999 – around ₹30,000 more.

This also makes the Pixel 8 Pro the most expensive model of Google Pixel in India.

Here, we take a look at what Google flagship offers for an additional ₹30,000 in Pixel 8 pro.

Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 pro

Larger display size: With its contoured edges and smaller size than the Pixel 7, the latest Pixel 8 model would feel great in your hand. It has a 6.2-inch Actual display, which gives you real-world clarity and is 42% brighter than its predecessors.

Pixel 8 features a satin metal finish, a polished glass back and comes in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian, according to Google.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 8 Pro offers a display size of 6.7-inch. It also has a matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame and comes in three colors: Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian. “So even in direct sunlight, you will love how true-to-life your Ultra HDR images look,” Google said.

Triple camera: Both, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, feature a powerful, upgraded camera for stunning photo and video quality.

The new Pixel 8 Phone is displayed in New York City on October 4.(Reuters)

However, while the Pixel 8 features a dual rear camera setup, the Pixel 8 Pro offers you a triple camera setup at an additional cost.

Pixel Pro 8 also offers an ultra-wide sensor of 48 megapixels, compared to 12 megapixels in Pixel 8. The primary sensor in both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro remains the same – 50 megapixels.

“Later this year, Pixel 8 Pro will get Video Boost, which pairs Tensor G3 with our powerful data centers to apply cutting-edge processing to your videos,” Google has announced.

Better performance: While both, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, the RAM and storage offered in both models varies. While Pixel 8 offers a While Pixel 8 comes with 8GB RAM and Pixel 8 Pro offers 12GB RAM by default.

Pixel 8 is also available with storage up to 256GB, while Pixel 8 Pro, on other the hand surprisingly comes only in 128GB variant in India.

The Battery capacity also differs in both phones. Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery while the Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh. The Pro model also supports 30W fast charging compared to Pixel 8's 27W fast charging support.

