Poco F8 Pro set to launch soon, but this time it might not include this in the box

The Poco F8 Pro is nearing its global launch as the device has secured NBTC certification in Thailand. However, ahead of its release, reports suggest the smartphone may arrive without a charger inside the box, a move that aligns with Poco’s earlier regional strategies. Poco F8 Pro is set to launch soon, but reports suggest it may ship without an included charger.(Poco)

No Charger in the Box

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Poco F8 Pro could ship without a charging brick. This is not the first time Poco has opted for a similar packaging approach. Both the Poco X7 Pro and Poco F7 skipped the charger in select European markets, possibly signalling that this decision could again vary by region.

Poco F8 Pro: Specifications and Features

The upcoming model, reportedly based on the Redmi K90, will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. It will come equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access.

The device is expected to feature a triple-camera setup, a 50MP Light Hunter 800 primary lens with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP 2.5x telephoto periscope camera. On the front, it is likely to feature a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the device houses a 7,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Bose for an enhanced sound experience.

Poco F8 Pro: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Poco is preparing to introduce both the F8 Pro and F8 Ultra models globally soon. Certification listings from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Thailand’s NBTC suggest the release is close. The Poco F8 Pro carries the model number 2510DPC44G, while the F8 Ultra is listed as 25102PCBE.

Reports suggest that the Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Pro or K90 Pro Max, which were launched in October, featuring Bose-tuned audio and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While Poco has yet to reveal the official launch date, multiple certifications and leaks suggest that an announcement could happen within the coming weeks.