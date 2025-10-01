Realme 15x 5G mobile launched: Price in India, specifications, and features

Realme has announced a new affordable smartphone, the Realme 15x 5G, in India with some attention-grabbing features. It flaunts a durable build, massive 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display, and more, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. In addition to impressive features, the Realme 15x 5G brings powered performance with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC that claims to offer smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and lag-free gaming performance. Therefore, if you are considering a smartphone upgrade at an affordable price, then know what the Realme 15x offers. Realme 15x 5G debuts with a unique design. Here’s everything it offers at an affordable price.(Realme)

Realme 15x 5G mobile: Specifications and features

The Realme 15x 5G features a 6.8-inch display with HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone also offers a touch sampling rate of up to 165Hz for a smooth and responsive viewing and gaming experience. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built with a 6nm process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 10GB of Dynamic RAM expansion. It also offers s 400% Ultra Volume audio, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and AI Outdoor Mode

The Realme 15x 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, and a 5MP secondary lens. The smartphone is backed by a 7000mAh battery that supports 60W SUPERVOOC charging. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and advanced navigation systems. Lastly, it offers an IP69 rating for water protection.

Realme 15x 5G price in India and availability

The Realme 15x 5G will come in Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red colour options. In terms of pricing, it starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant. The Realme 15x 5G also comes in 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB options, which are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The sale is starting from today, October 1 on Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.

Buyers can also avail launch offers that will include an Rs. 1,000 UPI offer across mainline stores, or get an Rs. 1,000 bank discount. Realme is also offering a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus with 6 months no-cost EMI on Flipkart and realme.com. However, these offers are only valid until October 5.