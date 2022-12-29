Home / Technology / Realme's 9i 5G, with MRP 15,999, can be yours for 599. Here's how

Realme's 9i 5G, with MRP 15,999, can be yours for 599. Here's how

Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:35 PM IST

The smartphone offers a host of features and at an affordable budget.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Realme's 9i 5G is a smartphone that offers a host of features to customers and at an affordable budget. Therefore, if you want to buy a 9i 5G, here is an opportunity for you. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you can buy it for less than 1,000 from Flipkart.

How to get Realme 9i 5G for less than 1,000?

As per Live Hindustan, this 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 15,999. On the e-commerce platform, customers get a discount of 5,000 at 31.25%. In addition to this, customers get to avail an exchange offer under which they swap an old handset for the incoming phone. Here, the maximum exchange value a customer gets is 10,400.

Therefore, you get 9i 5G at a final price of 599, a discount of 99% on the original MRP. It should be noted, however, that the exchange value depends on the handset being given away.

Realme 9i 5G: Features and specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, which has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. For its processor, it gets Qualcomm's Adreno 610 GPU with Snapdragon's 680 chipset. Meanwhile, for its operating system (OS), the device gets Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the rear (50 MP primary sensor and twin 2 MP cameras) with LED flash, and a 16 MP camera at the front. A 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33 W fast-charging, powers the device.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

