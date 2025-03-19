Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Refrigerators starting at 65/day with no cost EMI on Amazon| Discounts on LG, Whirlpool and other top fridge brands

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 19, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Enjoy Amazon's exclusive refrigerator deals! Grab up to ₹15,000 discount on exchange and avail additional bank offers up to ₹13,000 on the best refrigerators.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 506 L 1 Star Frost Free Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator (GN-H702HLHM, Platinum Silver3, With Hygiene Fresh+ & Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹61,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹41,066

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 472 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 474B RCI MT BK, Matt Black) View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹12,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 223 L, 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2723S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹18,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹78,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 308 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door (IFPRO INV CNV 355 Arctic Steel(2S)- TL, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 312 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO BM INV CNV 370 Steel onyx-Z, 3s) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx, Double Door Refrigerator Space) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 192 L 5 Star Icemagic Powercool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z, Base Stand with Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹32,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 259 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT 305GD CRYSTAL BLACK (2S) TL) View Details checkDetails

₹26,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 265L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBFF-3152DBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 187L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2133NBHED, Floral Falls Blue) Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer and Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹59,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 328 L, 3 Star, Convertible 10-in-1, Triple Inverter & Dual Fan Motor Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-333TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 240 L, 2 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹22,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Is your old refrigerator struggling to keep your food fresh? Or maybe you need a bigger fridge to store all your groceries efficiently. Now’s your chance to grab a brand-new refrigerator at an affordable price! Amazon is offering fantastic deals on popular brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Godrej and more.

Grab huge discounts on a range of refrigerators on Amazon!
Grab huge discounts on a range of refrigerators on Amazon!

With prices starting at just 65 per day and no-cost EMI options, owning a high-quality fridge has never been easier. You can also save big with exchange offers and additional bank discounts of up to 13,000.

From spacious double-door fridges to compact single-door models, there’s something for every home and budget. We have handpicked the best deals on Amazon from all top refrigerator brands for you.

LG refrigerators at up to 35% discount on Amazon

LG is known for its innovative and reliable home appliances, and its refrigerators are no exception. With Amazon offering up to 35% off on LG refrigerators, now is a great time to bring home a fridge that combines style and performance. LG offers a wide range of options, including single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and frost-free models to suit different household needs. These refrigerators are designed with advanced features like Inverter Technology for energy savings, Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting, and multi-air flow systems to keep food fresher for longer. Grab this Amazon limited time deal to upgrade your home with a high-performance LG refrigerator at a discounted price!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Godrej refrigerators at up to 40% discount on Amazon

Godrej has been a trusted name in Indian households for decades, offering durable and efficient home appliances. If you're planning to buy a new refrigerator, Amazon’s up to 40% off deal on Godrej refrigerators is worth checking out. Godrej offers a variety of models, including single-door, double-door, frost-free, and convertible refrigerators that provide ample storage and modern features. Known for their Advanced Inverter Technology, Toughened Glass Shelves, and Anti-Bacterial Gasket, these fridges are designed to keep your food fresh while saving energy.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Check out all deals and offers on refrigerators here!
Check out all deals and offers on refrigerators here!

Samsung refrigerators at up to 35% discount on Amazon

Samsung refrigerators are known for their modern design, advanced technology, and reliable performance. With Amazon limited time deals offering up to 35% off on Samsung refrigerators, this is a great time to bring home a high-quality fridge. Samsung’s range includes single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and frost-free models, catering to different family sizes and kitchen needs. Features like Digital Inverter Technology ensure energy efficiency, while Convertible Modes provide flexible storage options. Many models also come with Power Cool Technology for faster cooling and Deodorising Filters to keep your fridge odour-free.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 45% off on Whirlpool refrigerators on Amazon

With Amazon offering up to 45% off, you can get a high-performance Whirlpool fridge at a budget-friendly price. Whirlpool’s range includes single-door, double-door, multi-door, and frost-free models, designed to meet various household needs. Equipped with features like IntelliSense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency, Microblock Technology to prevent bacteria growth, and Adaptive Intelligence for optimal cooling, these refrigerators keep your food fresh for longer. Whirlpool also offers models with convertible storage and large vegetable crisper options, ideal for families that require extra space.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

IFB refrigerator deals: Enjoy up to 35% off on Amazon

IFB refrigerators are designed to combine modern technology with efficient cooling, making them a smart choice for your kitchen. IFB’s range includes single-door, double-door, and frost-free models, catering to various family sizes and storage needs. These refrigerators come with features like Tropical Climate Cooling for better performance in hot conditions, Eco Mode for energy savings, and Deodoriser Filters to keep your fridge fresh and odour-free. IFB fridges are also known for their spacious interiors and adjustable shelves, providing flexible storage solutions.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Haier refrigerators at up to 40% off on Amazon

Haier’s refrigerator range includes single-door, double-door, bottom-mounted, and side-by-side models, catering to different storage needs. Features like Twin Inverter Technology ensure energy efficiency, while 1 Hour Icing Technology provides faster cooling for quick ice formation. Haier refrigerators also offer spacious interiors, adjustable shelves, and larger vegetable crispers for added convenience. Whether you need a compact fridge for small kitchens or a larger model for big families, Haier has options to fit your lifestyle. Don’t miss out on Amazon limited time deals and shop Haier refrigerators now.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Summer is coming! Prep yourselves with the best top freezer refrigerators: Top 10 elegant picks with advanced features

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

Best energy efficient refrigerators: Save more on electricity with our top 10 recommendations from Samsung, LG and more

Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries

Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Energy savings, smart features, and style come together to upgrade your kitchen

Everyday mistakes that are ruining your refrigerator and how to tackle them | Easy fridge maintenance hacks

Refrigerators on Amazon

  • What size refrigerator should I buy for my family?

    For a family of 2-3 members, a 200-300L fridge is ideal. For 4-5 members, go for a 300-500L model. Larger families may need a 500L+ refrigerator.

  • What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators?

    Frost-free models prevent ice buildup and require no manual defrosting, while direct-cool fridges need manual defrosting.

  • Which type of refrigerator is most energy efficient?

    Inverter technology refrigerators are highly energy efficient as they adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs.

  • Do refrigerators work during power cuts?

    Some models with cool pack technology can keep food cold for several hours during power outages.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On