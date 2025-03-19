Refrigerators starting at 65/day with no cost EMI on Amazon| Discounts on LG, Whirlpool and other top fridge brands

Is your old refrigerator struggling to keep your food fresh? Or maybe you need a bigger fridge to store all your groceries efficiently. Now’s your chance to grab a brand-new refrigerator at an affordable price! Amazon is offering fantastic deals on popular brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Godrej and more. Grab huge discounts on a range of refrigerators on Amazon!

With prices starting at just ₹65 per day and no-cost EMI options, owning a high-quality fridge has never been easier. You can also save big with exchange offers and additional bank discounts of up to ₹13,000.

From spacious double-door fridges to compact single-door models, there’s something for every home and budget. We have handpicked the best deals on Amazon from all top refrigerator brands for you.

LG refrigerators at up to 35% discount on Amazon

LG is known for its innovative and reliable home appliances, and its refrigerators are no exception. With Amazon offering up to 35% off on LG refrigerators, now is a great time to bring home a fridge that combines style and performance. LG offers a wide range of options, including single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and frost-free models to suit different household needs. These refrigerators are designed with advanced features like Inverter Technology for energy savings, Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting, and multi-air flow systems to keep food fresher for longer. Grab this Amazon limited time deal to upgrade your home with a high-performance LG refrigerator at a discounted price!

Godrej refrigerators at up to 40% discount on Amazon

Godrej has been a trusted name in Indian households for decades, offering durable and efficient home appliances. If you're planning to buy a new refrigerator, Amazon’s up to 40% off deal on Godrej refrigerators is worth checking out. Godrej offers a variety of models, including single-door, double-door, frost-free, and convertible refrigerators that provide ample storage and modern features. Known for their Advanced Inverter Technology, Toughened Glass Shelves, and Anti-Bacterial Gasket, these fridges are designed to keep your food fresh while saving energy.

Samsung refrigerators at up to 35% discount on Amazon

Samsung refrigerators are known for their modern design, advanced technology, and reliable performance. With Amazon limited time deals offering up to 35% off on Samsung refrigerators, this is a great time to bring home a high-quality fridge. Samsung’s range includes single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and frost-free models, catering to different family sizes and kitchen needs. Features like Digital Inverter Technology ensure energy efficiency, while Convertible Modes provide flexible storage options. Many models also come with Power Cool Technology for faster cooling and Deodorising Filters to keep your fridge odour-free.

Up to 45% off on Whirlpool refrigerators on Amazon

With Amazon offering up to 45% off, you can get a high-performance Whirlpool fridge at a budget-friendly price. Whirlpool’s range includes single-door, double-door, multi-door, and frost-free models, designed to meet various household needs. Equipped with features like IntelliSense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency, Microblock Technology to prevent bacteria growth, and Adaptive Intelligence for optimal cooling, these refrigerators keep your food fresh for longer. Whirlpool also offers models with convertible storage and large vegetable crisper options, ideal for families that require extra space.

IFB refrigerator deals: Enjoy up to 35% off on Amazon

IFB refrigerators are designed to combine modern technology with efficient cooling, making them a smart choice for your kitchen. IFB’s range includes single-door, double-door, and frost-free models, catering to various family sizes and storage needs. These refrigerators come with features like Tropical Climate Cooling for better performance in hot conditions, Eco Mode for energy savings, and Deodoriser Filters to keep your fridge fresh and odour-free. IFB fridges are also known for their spacious interiors and adjustable shelves, providing flexible storage solutions.

Haier refrigerators at up to 40% off on Amazon

Haier’s refrigerator range includes single-door, double-door, bottom-mounted, and side-by-side models, catering to different storage needs. Features like Twin Inverter Technology ensure energy efficiency, while 1 Hour Icing Technology provides faster cooling for quick ice formation. Haier refrigerators also offer spacious interiors, adjustable shelves, and larger vegetable crispers for added convenience. Whether you need a compact fridge for small kitchens or a larger model for big families, Haier has options to fit your lifestyle. Don’t miss out on Amazon limited time deals and shop Haier refrigerators now.

Refrigerators on Amazon What size refrigerator should I buy for my family? For a family of 2-3 members, a 200-300L fridge is ideal. For 4-5 members, go for a 300-500L model. Larger families may need a 500L+ refrigerator.

What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators? Frost-free models prevent ice buildup and require no manual defrosting, while direct-cool fridges need manual defrosting.

Which type of refrigerator is most energy efficient? Inverter technology refrigerators are highly energy efficient as they adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs.

Do refrigerators work during power cuts? Some models with cool pack technology can keep food cold for several hours during power outages.

