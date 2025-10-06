Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X to launch in India soon: Pre-orders to begin from October 7

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 04:15 pm IST

Microsoft and ASUS are bringing their ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles to India on October 16, 2025. Check pre-order start date, features, and more. 

Indian gamers are about to get their hands on two new portable gaming consoles that bring console-level performance to handheld form. Microsoft and ASUS have confirmed that the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will open for pre-orders in India starting October 7, ahead of their official launch on October 16. This marks a significant step in the growing collaboration between Xbox and ASUS’s Republic of Gamers brand.

Microsoft and ASUS are set to open pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally series in India soon.(Xbox)
ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Pre-orders to Start in India Soon

The ROG Xbox Ally lineup has already been available for pre-order in several countries. ASUS recently confirmed through social media that the devices are now set to launch in India as well. The company’s post hinted at the dual-device lineup, saying, “One console. Two beasts. Infinite play.” Indian customers can place their pre-orders through the Republic of Gamers India website.

Globally, the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at around $999.99, while the standard ROG Xbox Ally retails for about $599.99. The Indian prices have not been announced yet, but are expected to align with international pricing once taxes and import duties are added.

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Gaming Handheld: Key Specifications

The ROG Xbox Ally X is the more powerful of the two models. It runs Windows 11 Home and is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor. It includes 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The device also features an 80Wh battery, a 65W fast charger, and an ergonomic design influenced by Xbox’s controller layout, offering grip comfort and customizable buttons.

The standard ROG Xbox Ally carries the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It retains the same 7-inch 120Hz display but is slightly lighter, weighing about 670g. It houses a 60Wh battery, offering a more portable option for gamers who prefer mobility.

Both devices come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple connectivity ports, including USB-C, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
