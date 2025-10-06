ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X to launch in India soon: Pre-orders to begin from October 7

Indian gamers are about to get their hands on two new portable gaming consoles that bring console-level performance to handheld form. Microsoft and ASUS have confirmed that the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will open for pre-orders in India starting October 7, ahead of their official launch on October 16. This marks a significant step in the growing collaboration between Xbox and ASUS’s Republic of Gamers brand. Microsoft and ASUS are set to open pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally series in India soon.(Xbox)

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Pre-orders to Start in India Soon

The ROG Xbox Ally lineup has already been available for pre-order in several countries. ASUS recently confirmed through social media that the devices are now set to launch in India as well. The company’s post hinted at the dual-device lineup, saying, “One console. Two beasts. Infinite play.” Indian customers can place their pre-orders through the Republic of Gamers India website.

Globally, the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at around $999.99, while the standard ROG Xbox Ally retails for about $599.99. The Indian prices have not been announced yet, but are expected to align with international pricing once taxes and import duties are added.

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Gaming Handheld: Key Specifications

The ROG Xbox Ally X is the more powerful of the two models. It runs Windows 11 Home and is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor. It includes 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The device also features an 80Wh battery, a 65W fast charger, and an ergonomic design influenced by Xbox’s controller layout, offering grip comfort and customizable buttons.

The standard ROG Xbox Ally carries the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It retains the same 7-inch 120Hz display but is slightly lighter, weighing about 670g. It houses a 60Wh battery, offering a more portable option for gamers who prefer mobility.

Both devices come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple connectivity ports, including USB-C, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.