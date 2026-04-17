Samsung bets on AI and 3D displays to change customer experience for businesses

You walk into a store, and the screen in front of you does more than play a video - it reacts, shifts, and almost steps out of the frame. That is the kind of retail setup Samsung is now aiming to build. Samsung India has introduced a new approach to in-store and business environments at its Business Experience Studio (BES) in Gurugram. The company showcased a mix of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and a new display system designed to change how brands connect with customers in physical spaces. Samsung introduces AI retail systems and glasses-free 3D spatial signage to improve in-store customer engagement experiences. (HT Photo) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Samsung Glasses-Free 3D Spatial Signage At the centre of the showcase is Samsung’s Spatial Signage, a display that produces a 3D effect without requiring glasses. The system uses what the company calls 3D Plate technology to create depth behind the screen. As a result, images appear to extend outward while still running on a standard LCD panel.

The display measures 2.15 metres and runs on 4K UHD resolution with a vertical 9:16 format. It supports rotating visuals, which might allow brands to present products from different angles. The setup is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor, which handles 4K upscaling, colour mapping, and HDR adjustments. The screen also includes an anti-glare layer to maintain visibility in spaces with heavy footfall. Its slim build and lighter structure make it suitable for installation in retail stores, bank branches, and other commercial locations without major structural changes.

During the event, Samsung also outlined how AI is being integrated into business environments. Through its AI Studio within the VXT platform, businesses can turn basic images into 3D-ready content using prompts. This reduces the time needed to prepare display content.

Another part of the system focuses on content control. Companies can manage screens across multiple locations in real time using a central platform. This will allow updates, offers, or announcements to change instantly across all connected displays.

In retail settings, this setup can push live promotions and adapt content based on timing or demand. In banking spaces, it can help manage queues, display service updates, and guide customers through processes.

Lastly, Samsung added that security remains a key part of these systems, supported by its Knox platform, which is designed to protect data and ensure compliance. Alongside this, the Galaxy multi-device experience allows staff to move between devices without interrupting tasks.